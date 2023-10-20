Happy birthday. Nonconformity will be the theme this year. You are capable, confident and creative. You'll arrange your days with artfulness and own your status as its designer.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try and see the beauty and poetry in your immediate environment to whatever extent you can. The more you appreciate, the more you'll find to appreciate. The magic you seek is also desperate to find you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): While it's nice to be treated like someone special, you also don't want people to think you're showing off or feeling superior in any way. So, order up special treatment for everyone -- problem solved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A critical voice may chime in your head, but you can quiet it easily by taking hold of your thoughts. Internally saying "shhh" may be enough. It's like stopping a ringing bell. With one swift gesture the resonance ends.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your impact is real. After you've left, people consider and discuss what you've presented. Don't worry about their impressions, as you have no control over them. What matters is that you're being taken seriously and you're making a difference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're amongst smart, capable individuals. You don't set out to flatter, but it's what happens because you're fascinated by what you learn about people. The quality of attention you give is a compliment in and of itself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The ego lives by the energy of its own requirements and demands. It generally thinks more things are necessary than really are. To keep the ego from running things, ask your higher self frequently, "Is this necessary?"

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're well-liked. Today that translates into invitations, conversations and interesting developments. You can be counted on to pick up the social slack and keep the good vibes circulating.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your confidence comes from a wellspring of integrity. You know what you've done, what you have, and who you are. You don't require constant reminders of your greatness or tons of reinforcement to feel good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Native American wisdom states, "The soul would have no rainbow if the eyes had no tears." You'll deeply appreciate the colors that arch through your world today because you've weathered a dark night of the soul.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your imagination is aglow. Keep track of as many of these ideas as you possibly can. While there are too many to possibly follow through on them all, there will be one or two obvious standouts worth acting on now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): No one is born knowing. Ignorance is acceptable when it is naive, but you're feeling too sophisticated to go on without knowledge of certain topics. You'll pursue them now with an open mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll truly feel the equality of all people and you've an affinity for everyone. That's why your choice will be a real dilemma. Someone has to stay, and someone has to go. Don't vacillate. Choose fast.