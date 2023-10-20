I-30 eastbound traffic in North Little Rock to use new ramp to access I-40 starting Saturday

Drivers traveling east on Interstate 30 will use a new ramp to access eastbound Interstate 40 in North Little Rock starting at 7 a.m Saturday.

When the new ramp opens, I-30 eastbound traffic will enter I-40 eastbound using the left lanes, a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

“This shift will eliminate weaving issues for through traffic on I-40, improve driver safety, and improve accessibility to US 67/167,” the release said.

Before, eastbound traffic entered I-40 eastbound using the right lanes, the release said.

The existing I-30 eastbound ramp to I-40 eastbound ramp will close on Friday at 10 p.m., the department said. I-30 eastbound traffic will detour to the Arkansas 107 exit to take JFK Boulevard and return to I-40 eastbound.

This map shows the detour eastbound traffic on Interstate 30 will have to take while the ramp is closed. Drivers will be directed to the Arkansas 107 exit. They will arrive on JFK Boulevard and be directed to return to Interstate 40 eastbound from there. (Arkansas Department of Transportation)





