I-30 eastbound traffic in North Little Rock to use new ramp to access I-40 starting Saturday

Drivers traveling east on Interstate 30 will use a new ramp to access eastbound Interstate 40 in North Little Rock starting at 7 a.m Saturday.
When the new ramp opens, I-30 eastbound traffic will enter I-40 eastbound using the left lanes, a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Wednesday.
“This shift will eliminate weaving issues for through traffic on I-40, improve driver safety, and improve accessibility to US 67/167,” the release said.
Before, eastbound traffic entered I-40 eastbound using the right lanes, the release said.
The existing I-30 eastbound ramp to I-40 eastbound ramp will close on Friday at 10 p.m., the department said. I-30 eastbound traffic will detour to the Arkansas 107 exit to take JFK Boulevard and return to I-40 eastbound.