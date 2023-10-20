Michael Macek, the St. Louis Zoo's director, says its staff is "absolutely devastated" by the death of Rani, a 27-year-old Asian elephant that collapsed from suspected heart failure after a small, unleashed dog ran into the animals' barn and agitated the herd.

Chris Gray, a police sergeant in San Bernardino, Calif., says one just never knows what tomorrow will bring after a large, bomb-laden teddy bear was detonated in front of a business, resulting in a search warrant that led to an arrest and the seizure of cash, drugs and explosives.

Mike Elkins, a police lieutenant in Draper, Utah, says a "very rare" midair collision of a pararaglider and a hang glider killed one pilot and sent two more people to hospitals.

Daniel Hersl, an ex-Baltimore police officer doing 18 years for his role in a once-lauded illegal-gun task force that actually robbed drug dealers, planted evidence on innocent people and assaulted civilians, says he has terminal cancer and is asking for release from prison.

Jonny Fowle, global head of spirits for Sotheby's auction house, says single-malt Macallan 1926 Scotch is the one whisky every collector wants to own as a bottle heads to sale next month with an estimated price of $1.4 million.

Matthew Serafin declares he will "continue standing for the Gente [people]" and refuse calls to step down as School Board president in California's Riverside County district over his second drunken-driving arrest and use of profanity at meetings.

Jim Pillen, Nebraska's governor, is taking heat over his dismissal of a news story about his farm's environmental practices on the basis of the reporter's name, saying, "No. 1, I didn't read it. And I won't. No. 2, all you got to do is look at the author. The author is from communist China. What more do you need to know?"

Douglass Mackey is off to prison for seven months for ads misinforming Hillary Clinton supporters they could vote by text message in the 2016 election, with a Brooklyn judge making clear the time is for "an assault on our democracy," not Mackey's political beliefs.

Buddy Dyer, mayor of Orlando, Fla., says the city plans to buy the site of the former Pulse nightclub for $2 million with the intent of building a memorial to the 49 people killed there by a gunman in 2016.