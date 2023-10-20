Jordan persists in speaker bid





WASHINGTON -- Refusing to give up, Rep. Jim Jordan told GOP colleagues Thursday he was still running for the House gavel -- leaving Republicans few viable options after his hard-line backers resisted a plan to expand the temporary speaker's powers to reopen the House.

The combative Jordan delivered the message at a fiery closed-door meeting at the Capitol as the Republican majority considered an extraordinary plan to give the interim speaker pro tempore more powers for the next several months to bring the House back into session and conduct crucial business, according to Republicans familiar with the private meeting who insisted on anonymity to discuss it.

But neither option seemed immediately workable. GOP moderates who have twice rejected Jordan are unwilling to support him now -- especially after some report harassing pressure and even death threats from his supporters. At the same time, Jordan's hard-right allies are refusing to allow a temporary speaker to gain more power.

"We made the pitch to members on the resolution as the way to lower the temperature and get back to work," Jordan said. "We decided that wasn't where we were going to go."

The prolonged stalemate risks keeping the House intractably shut down for the foreseeable future after the unprecedented ouster of Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker.

"I'm still running for speaker, and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race," said Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chair and founder of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus.

Thursday's meeting grew heated at times, with Republican factions blaming one another for sending their majority into chaos, lawmakers said.

When Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida -- a chief architect of the ouster of the speaker more than two weeks ago -- rose to speak, McCarthy told him it was not his turn.

"We're shaking up Washington, D.C. We're breaking the fever. And, you know what, it's messy," Gaetz said later.

With Jordan refusing to concede and his hard-right detractors rejecting the long-shot idea of giving more power to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, there are few options left to put the shattered House back to normal.

The House convened briefly at midday Thursday, but no action was taken, the schedule ahead uncertain.

There is a sinking realization that the House could remain endlessly stuck, out of service and without a leader for the foreseeable future as the Republican majority spirals deeper into dysfunction.

"We're trying to figure out if there's a way we can get back with a Republican-only solution," said veteran legislator Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. "That's what normal majorities do. What this majority has done is prove it's not a normal majority."

Elevating McHenry to an expanded speaker's role would not be as politically simple as it might seem. The hard-right Republican lawmakers -- including some who ousted McCarthy -- don't like the idea.

"Asinine," said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a leader of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

Because the situation is without precedent, the scope of an acting speaker's powers is a matter of dispute. Some lawmakers in both parties believe they should eliminate any uncertainty by passing a resolution to explicitly empower McHenry to conduct legislative business for a set period of time. They have been discussing doing so through early January, though the timing was a point of debate.

While Democrats have suggested the arrangement, Republicans are loathe to partner with the Democrats in a bipartisan way. And it's highly unlikely Republicans could agree to give McHenry more powers on their own, even though they have majority control of the House.

"It's a bad precedent and I don't support it," said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the Freedom Caucus chairman.

McHenry helped McCarthy negotiate a deal with Biden earlier this year to suspend the debt limit and impose spending caps, which was vehemently opposed by his party's right wing.

"It's a giant mistake to give the Democrats control of a Republican majority," said Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, who backs Jordan. He added: "What they're doing right now is walking the Republicans off the plank. We don't deserve the majority if we go along with a plan to give the Democrats control over the House of Representatives. It's a giant betrayal to Republicans."

McHenry himself has brushed off attempts to take the job more permanently after he was appointed to the role following the unprecedented ouster of McCarthy more than two weeks ago.

"I did not ask for additional powers," said McHenry of North Carolina, a Republican who is well-liked by his colleagues and viewed as a highly competent legislator. "My duty is to get the next speaker elected. That's my focus."

But McCarthy himself explained that he tapped McHenry for the role, created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to ensure continuity of government, because he "wanted somebody that could work with all sides. And McHenry is ideal for all that."

Next steps were highly uncertain as angry, frustrated Republicans predict the House could stay essentially shuttered, as it has been almost all month, until the mid-November deadline for Congress to approve funding or risk a federal government shutdown.

"I think clearly Nov. 17 is a real date," said Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., who leads a large conservative caucus, referring to the next funding deadline.

Flexing their independence, the holdouts are a mix of pragmatists -- ranging from seasoned legislators and committee chairs worried about governing, to newer lawmakers from districts where voters prefer Biden to Trump. Jordan's refusal to concede only further emboldened some of the Republicans.

"He needed to know there is no way forward for his speakership," Rep. John Rutherford of Florida, one of the holdouts, told reporters after meeting with Jordan.

With Republicans in majority control of the House, 221-212, it appears no Republican candidate can win a clear majority, 217 votes, if there are no absences.

The novel concept of boosting the interim speaker's role was gaining favor with a pair of high-profile Republicans: former GOP speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner.

But it seemed to be slipping away as Republicans do not have support from their own ranks to put it in place on their own, and refused to reach across the aisle to Democrats who have expressed a willingness to consider the option.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Stephen Groves, Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press and by Luke Broadwater and Annie Karni of The New York Times.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee leaves the Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)



Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of the House, talks to reporters as he leaves a closed meeting of the Republican Conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)







Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the temporary leader of the House of Representatives, is followed by reporters on the way to a closed-door conference before House Republicans hold a third day of voting to elect a speaker of the House, Thursday at the Capitol in Washington. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)





