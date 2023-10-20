Lainey Wilson sets Rogers, North Little Rock shows on 2024 ‘Country’s Cool Again Tour'

Country singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson’s 35-show, 2024 North American “Country’s Cool Again Tour” makes two stops in Arkansas. Tickets are expected go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 27.

• 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, with opening/supporting performers Ian Munsick and Zach Top. Tickets are $39.95- $129.95 plus fees; call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

• 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, with Zach Top and Jackson Dean. Tickets are $39.95- $129.95 plus fees with a limit of eight tickets per household. Visit Ticketmaster.com.