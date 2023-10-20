Legislative panel’s study of state’s firearms, concealed-carry laws begins in November

An Arkansas legislative panel will begin its study of firearms and concealed-carry laws by reviewing federal gun laws in November, state hunting laws in December, and state concealed-carry laws and regulations in January.

The Legislative Council's Game & Fish/State Police Subcommittee also will review state firearms possession and open-carry laws in March, state laws on law enforcement officers and other armed officers in June, and potentially state laws covering local government, business and commerce, offenses and sentencing, and transfer and disposition of firearms in July, if necessary, based on a study timeline and agenda format presented Thursday by Bureau of Legislative Research Chief Legal Counsel Jill Thayer.

During the review meetings, officials of the attorney general's office, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Sheriffs Association, Chiefs of Police Association, Prosecutor Coordinator's Office, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation will have a spot on the agenda reserved for them in the event they have information to provide to the subcommittee before the subcommittee accepts public comment.

The legislative staff will provide the subcommittee co-chairs, Sen. Ricky Hill, R-Cabot, and Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, with a list of anyone who signed up via the website or in person to provide public comment, Thayer said.

"Just to be clear, I think we want to study first what we currently got and see whether we need to make adjustments," Miller said.

He said state lawmakers don't want to take away gun rights and dilute existing gun rights.

Hill told subcommittee members that "this [subcommittee] is where the bills are going to come from.

"So please be here, attend, [and] give us input because your input is what is going help direct this," he said. "Please be involved."

In August, the Arkansas Legislative Council authorized this study of the state's firearms and concealed carry laws with the aim of making the laws simpler and more understandable during the 2025 regular session.

Based on the study timeline and agenda format, the subcommittee will review federal firearms laws Nov. 13, review state hunting laws Dec. 11, then hear presentations of the members' recommendations on state hunting laws Dec. 18, and vote on the recommendations Jan. 10.

Then, the subcommittee will review state concealed carry laws and regulations, including enhanced concealed carry licenses and firearms instructors, Jan. 10 and Jan. 24, hear presentations of members' recommendations Feb. 12, and vote on recommendations March 11 based on the study timeline.

The panel will review state firearms possession and open-carry laws March 11, hear members' presentation of their recommendations March 18, take a break for the fiscal session in April and May, and vote on recommendations June 17 based on the study timeline.

The subcommittee will review state laws governing law enforcement officers and other armed officers June 17, hear the members' presentations of their recommendations June 24, and vote on their recommendations July 15 based on the study timeline.

The panel will review laws relating to other topics such as local government, etc., if necessary, on July 15, hear members' presentations of their recommendations July 22, and work to finalize recommendations for drafting of the final report and bills Aug. 12 based on the study timeline.

Based on the study timeline, the Game & Fish/State Police Subcommittee will vote to finalize its recommendations Sept. 16 to the Executive Subcommittee with the report due Oct. 1. The Executive Subcommittee will meet in October and November to review and consider findings and recommendations, with the final recommendations and draft legislation due to the Legislative Council in December.

The Legislative Council and its Executive Subcommittee's co-chairs are Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, and Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage.