Let’s Eat! | Café and museum unite to create photographer-inspired blend; Springdale diner wins burger competition

There may not be a more seamless blend between two worlds than those of art and coffee.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Let’s Eat!
Let’s Eat! | Café and museum unite to create photographer-inspired blend; Springdale diner wins burger competitionCafe, museum brew Leibovitz-inspired blend by Benjamin Collins | Today at 1:02 a.m.
Paula Jo Chitty Henry (left) adds fresh ingredients to a buckwheat crepe at the Crepes Paulette mobile kitchen across from Lawrence Plaza in downtown Bentonville. They have since expanded to brick-and-mortar locations, including a new one in Fayetteville. (File Photo)
Print Headline: Coffee In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT