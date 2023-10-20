Unacceptable action

When did it become acceptable for taxpayer money to be loaned to a political party?

This lectern, being dismissed with lies about accounting errors, is only an issue because someone found out about it through our state's open-records laws.

Taxpayers in this state need to pay close attention as our queen tries to change the Freedom of Information Act to keep us from seeing such records, or those that detail the cost of family vacations to Europe, or plane rides from Fayetteville to Rogers, or any other such royal luxuries we taxpayers might not even dream about.

Her minions in the state Legislature are vying for her attention, drooling with rumors of a possible future national reign. They're doing as ordered with steadfast blindness. Ask them to imagine the other party in charge and how many receipts for spending of our tax dollars they'd like covered up. Would they stand for loans to the Arkansas Democratic Party? They might open their eyes.

LORI ERICSON

Springdale

Womack stands alone

Kudos to Rep. Steve Womack for not kowtowing to the support of Rep. Jim Jordan to be House speaker.

Representative Womack stands alone among the Arkansas House delegation in not supporting Representative Jordan, who has continued to insist that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and won by former President Trump, who objected to the certification of President Biden's Electoral College win, who reportedly coordinated with the Trump White House in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and who defied a subpoena to testify before the House January 6 Committee. Any of these acts should make Representative Jordan unfit to serve in the House, much less to be speaker.

This should have been an easy decision for all of the Arkansas delegation.

LARRY C. PURCELL

Fayetteville

On man's inhumanity

Bravo on Sunday's lead editorial "The word from below/With apologies to C.S. Lewis"!

I believe Lewis would be proud of your take on those who would seek to explain away evil and ignore man's inhumanity to man.

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro