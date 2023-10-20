LIVE! Andy Woodhull, Ester Wu and local comedians crack up Northwest Arkansas tonight

Big name comedians and local funny folk will be hitting stages big and small this weekend in Northwest Arkansas.

Tonight Comedian Andy Woodhull, who has performed on "Conan," "Live at Gotham," and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," will perform a at 7:30 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets are $21 for theater seating and $31 for cabaret seating plus fees. Around the corner at American Shaman Kava Bar, Fort Smith comedian Sam Price hosts comedians Trever Carreon, Ken Crabgrass and Benji Nate at 8 p.m. Cover is $10; seating is limited.

Over at the Grove Comedy Club in Lowell, Esther Ku performs at 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday. She is an internationally touring comedian who has worked on "Last Comic Standing," "Family Guy" and "The Jim Gaffigan Show." Tickets are $21.90.

Conrad Lenzmeier, Rob Bohren, Kyle Rill and Lucas Smith tell jokes at the free Boston Mountain Brewhaha starting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Boston Mountain Brewing and Supply, 121 W. Township St., Suite 11 in Fayetteville.

ELSEWHERE

Flatland Calvary and JD Clayton perform at 8 p.m. today at TempleLive in Fort Smith.

Easy Sunday with Jim Mills and Derek Van Lynn starts at 5 p.m. Sunday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Fayetteville.

The Less Famous but Equally as Good Looking Band Named Goose and Sawyer Hill perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 21; Rwake with VORE, DIRTMOTHER and Pyrocratic happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Fayetteville Big Band Jazz performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23; Bully plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 25; The National Parks and Zach Seabaugh perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

Hippie Sabotage happens at 9 p.m. today at at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville.

Wilco and Wu-Tang Clan perform next weekend at The Momentary in Bentonville. Get tickets and more information at themomentary.org.

Want your new music or shows featured here? Reach out to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.