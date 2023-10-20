LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces UT-Tyler in exhibition

FINAL - Arkansas 92, UT-Tyler 39

Arkansas jumped on UT Tyler early and never let the Patriots come close to hanging around.

Khalif Battle led all scorers with 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting in 16 minutes. Jeremiah Davenport (13 points) and Tramon Mark (10) joined him as Arkansas' double-digit scorers.

Joseph Pinion, Devo Davis and El Ellis each had 9 points, and 12 different Razorbacks ended in the scoring column.

The Razorbacks shot 45.6% from the field and limited the Patriots to 24.5%.

Next up for Arkansas is a charity exhibition against Purdue next Saturday at 3 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena.

3:19, 2H - Arkansas 85, UT-Tyler 36

The last stretch of play was a bit of a free throw fest, as Arkansas (5 FT made) and UT Tyler (9) combined to make 14 over a roughly 3-minute stretch.

Khalif Battle made smooth move at the top of the key and hit a contested three-pointer to highlight the sloppy couple minutes.

Arkansas is 30 of 64 (46.9%) shooting.

7:55, 2H - Arkansas 73, UT-Tyler 25

Denijay Harris scored his first points of the night on a putback layup and Khalif Battle hit a corner three to stretch the Razorbacks' lead.

Devo Davis took a hard fall on a foul but hopped right back up right before the media timeout. He'll be shooting free throws when play resumes.

11:34, 2H - Arkansas 68, UT-Tyler 23

Trevon Brazile just had the moment of the night.

Jeremiah Davenport missed a 3 and Brazile skied for the rebound, came down with the ball then dunked on a couple of Patriots players. It created the loudest pop from a good home crowd tonight.

Joseph Pinion leads the Razorbacks with 9 points in the second half. Davenport leads all scorers with 13 points.

16:22, 2H - Arkansas 56, UT-Tyler 14

The Razorbacks are on an 8-0 run over the last 38 seconds and their lead has ballooned to 42.

Three of Arkansas' 4 buckets in the second half have been 3s. Joseph Pinion has a pair and Tramon Mark hit one from the right corner before adding a dunk in transition.

Mark joins Jeremiah Davenport in double figures with 10 points.

The Patriots are 6 of 32 from the field tonight.

Half - Arkansas 45, UT-Tyler 12

Davonte Davis closed the half with a sweet behind-the-back move and jumper to put the Razorbacks up 33 at the break.

Jeremiah Davenport led all scorers with 11 points on 3 of 5 from deep. All of his triples came in a 3:02 span, and he added a pair of free throws after a nice take to the rim in transition.

El Ellis started and pitched in 9 points on 4 of 6 from the field, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals. He did a little bit of everything.

Davis scored 6 points and matched Baye Fall and Tramon Mark for the team lead with 4 rebounds. He also has 2 assists and 2 steals, one of which he converted on right away with a layup.

Arkansas was tough defensively. The Patriots shot 5 of 25 from the field, 0 of 8 from deep and turned the ball over 14 times.

Chandler Lawson, the Memphis transfer with a 7-7 wingspan, was great on the defensive end with 2 blocks, 2 steals and a bunch of deflections.

Trevon Brazile got 9 first-half minutes and scored 2 points on 1 of 4 from the field. Khalif Battle, coming back from foot soreness that forced him out of the Red-White Showcase, had 2 points on a layup in transition.

3:09, 1H - Arkansas 40, UT-Tyler 12

Jeremiah Davenport hit his third 3 of the night then added a pair of free throws after being fouled on a drive to the rim in transition. He is up to 11 points, outscoring the Patriots to this point.

Chandler Lawson has wowed with his length again and again in this half. He has to have upward of 6-7 deflections on the defensive end.

El Ellis has been terrific tonight, too. He has 7 points on 3 of 4 from the field and just finished a tough layup at the rim through a bit of contact.

UT-Tyler is 5 of 22 from the field and has 10 turnovers. StatBroadcast has the Patriots scoring .414 points per possession.

7:19, 1H - Arkansas 30, UT-Tyler 8

Jeremiah Davenport knocked down a pair of 3s in a 43-second span and Trevon Brazile added his first bucket, and the rout is on.

In-between those buckets was a steal and layup by Davonte Davis, who has 4 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

11:22, 1H - Arkansas 16, UT-Tyler 4

The Razorbacks pushed their run to 12-0 on a jumper by Tramon Mark before a bucket by the Patriots.

Davonte Davis then knocked down a jumper from around the left elbow.

Arkansas has not shot the 3 well to this point. It is 2 of 10 and 5 of 6 on 2-point attempts.

Defensively, the Razorbacks have held UT-Tyler to 2 of 9 shooting and 6 turnovers.

Trevon Brazile did not record any stats in his first 3 minutes on the floor.

14:40, 1H - Arkansas 12, UT-Tyler 2

Really impressive defensive stretch from the Razorbacks.

Arkansas limited the Patriots to 1 of 8 from the field in the opening minutes, and it forced a pair of turnovers. Defense has fueled a 10-0 run over the last 3.5 minutes.

El Ellis is cooking. He leads the Razorbacks with 7 points on 3 of 4 from the field. Chandler Lawson knocked down the first triple of the game.

Trevon Brazile checked in at the media timeout.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: El Ellis, Joseph Pinion, Tramon Mark, Chandler Lawson and Baye Fall.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman is rolling with a starting group that features four newcomers – Ellis, Mark, Lawson, Fall – and returning guard Joseph Pinion, who led all scorers with 20 points in the Red-White Showcase on Oct. 4.

Temple transfer Khalif Battle (foot) and Trevon Brazile (knee) are in uniform tonight and went through warmups. Jalen Graham is not in uniform and it looks like he will not play.

UT-Tyler's starting lineup: Bryce Roberts, David Ayala, Terrell Wilson, Jonathan Jackson and Juan Pablo Camargo

UT-Tyler is a Division II program and member of the Lone Star Conference. The Patriots finished the 2022-23 season with a 9-17 overall record and 5-17 mark in league games.

The program is led by Tim Moser, who is entering his first season as head coach. He served as an assistant coach at Colorado State from 2012-18.