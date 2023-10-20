Sections
Review/Opinion

Long, slow and devastating

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ centers on the deaths of wealthy Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma and one man’s plan to wipe all of them out by Piers Marchant | Today at 1:31 a.m.
The Killers: William “King” Hale (Robert De Niro) and his nephew Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) wage a murder campaign against wealthy members of the Osage tribe in Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller “Killers of the Flower Moon.”


In 30 years as a movie star, Leonardo DiCaprio has played everyone including a mentally challenged man-child, Romeo, historic figures like Howard Hughes...

Print Headline: Long, slow and devastating

