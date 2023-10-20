



The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War. The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars among the performers. "The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning," a company spokesperson said in a statement. The statement also said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life." MTV said the EMAs would return in November 2024. Taylor Swift was the big winner at last year's EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany, collecting four trophies including for best artist, best video and best longform video. Swift was again this year's top nominee with seven.

A multimillion-dollar conspiracy trial in Washington that stretched across the worlds of politics and entertainment is now touching on the tech world with arguments that a defense attorney for a Fugees rapper bungled closing arguments by using an artificial intelligence program. Prakazrel "Pras" Michel argued that the use of the "experimental" generative AI program was one of a number of errors made by his "unqualified, unprepared and ineffectual" trial attorney before his conviction earlier this year, according to a motion for new trial his new lawyers filed this week. The company behind the program, on the other hand, said it was a tool used to help write closing statements, and a harbinger of major changes in the field. The Grammy-winning rapper's trial was touted as the first time generative AI was used in a federal trial in a news release from the startup company that designed the system. Defense attorney David Kenner, well known for his previous representation of rappers like Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg, also gave a quote calling the system a "game changer for complex litigation." But in his last words to the jury, Kenner appeared to mix up key elements of the case and misattributed the lyric "Every single day, every time I pray, I will be missing you," to the Fugees, the 1990s hip-hop group his client co-founded, when actually it is a well-known line from a song by the rapper Diddy, then known as Puff Daddy, court documents from Michel's new attorney, Peter Zeidenberg, stated. Kenner did not respond to requests for comment. The company, EyeLevel.AI, said the program was intended to provide fast answers to complex questions to help, not replace, human lawyers. Michel was found guilty in April of 10 counts including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the top counts.









Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense lawyer David Kenner, right, arrives at federal court for his trial March 30, 2023, (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)





