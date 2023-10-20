NFL Week 7 Expert Picks and Predictions

It's time to get your entries in for SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10 contest and the chance to win $10,000.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Below are our best bets and picks for Week 7 of the NFL season.

Bill Enright (5-1): Giants +1.5

The Giants have been miserable this season and NFL fans are likely fed up with having to watch them on primetime. But going punch-for-punch with the Bills in Week 6 from the second the game started to the second it ended should give their roster, coaches and fans a glimmer of hope. Now they get a familiar NFC East opponent at home AND they are getting points? SIGN ME UP! Big Blue with the points is a no-brainer!

Gilberto Manzano (4-2): Packers -1.5

The oddsmakers are down on the Packers because of how poorly they played in losses against the Lions and Raiders. But the Packers have shown flashes of being a good team with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback. Look for them to have a bounce-back game coming out of the bye week against a poor Broncos defense. Love and Christian Watson might connect for a few touchdowns in Denver.

Matt Verderame (4-2): Bills -9.5

The Patriots are a dumpster fire, and the Bills are essentially ready to pour a few more gallons of gas on it. Buffalo has had two poor performances in a row, and there wont be a third. Look for the Bills to come out throwing with Josh Allen targeting Stefon Diggs, who has routinely torched New England. This game will be out of reach by halftime.

Craig Ellenport (4-2): Bills -9.5

Theres a good reason this line is so high. With their best defensive players out, the Patriots cant stop anybody – they gave up 21 to an average Raiders offense last week but allowed a total of 72 points the previous two games. Buffalo, meanwhile, is due for an offensive breakout. The Bills have averaged just 17 points the last two weeks but they averaged 42 the previous three weeks. Josh Allen and the Bills love playing in Foxborough. The average score of the last three Bills-Patriots games in New England Bills 32, Patriots 13.

Kyle Wood (3-2): Buccaneers -2.5

Since starting 2–0, the Falcons have dropped three out of four and are winless outside of Atlanta. They havent won in Tampa since 2019 and have been one of the worst teams to bet on in the NFL with a 1–5 record against the spread. The Buccaneers are coming off an uninspiring loss to the Lions, who beat the Falcons by the same score (20–6) in Week 3, but they have covered at a higher clip and have a run defense capable of slowing down Atlanta.

Michael Fabiano (2-4): Cardinals +8..5

I looked at almost all of the spreads and trends this week, and the one that stood out most was this … the Seahawks are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games against the Cardinals. Whats more, Seattle has covered just once in these contests as a favorite. In games where the Seahawks were favored over Arizona by 7.5-plus points, theyre 0-4 ATS. In their last seven home games overall, theyre 2-5 ATS. Seattle is also 2-5 ATS as a home favorite since last season. Everything points to a Cardinals cover this week.

Jen Piacenti: (1-5) : Cardinals +8.5

The Cardinals have played better than anyone expected them to this season, and with Kyler Murrays return looming, Ill bet Joshua Dobbs will do his best to make an impression vs. the Seahawks. Sure, losing James Conner hurts, but the Seahawks have been generous to opposing wideouts, allowing the second-most receiving yards per game. Im also betting on Hollywood Brown to have a nice game. The Cardinals are 3-3 ATS this season. Give me Arizona and the points.

