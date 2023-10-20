



GOLF

Morikawa leads Zozo

Collin Morikawa's last PGA Tour victory was the British Open in 2021, but his 6-under 64 on Thursday to lead the Zozo Championship after the first round suggests the end of the American's mini slump might be in sight. Japanese player Mikumu Horikawa and Americans Robby Shelton and Eric Cole were among five players just a shot back at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo, the only PGA Tour event in Japan. Morikawa has Japanese ties on his father's side, though he's unclear who his distant relatives might be in Japan. His mother's roots are in Hong Kong. Horikawa joked about looking up at the leaderboard and seeing a "kawa" on top -- but that was Morikawa, not Horikawa. Morikawa won the PGA Championship in 2020 and followed it with the British Open, his quick fame putting him in demand abroad.

Buhai shoots 62

Ashleigh Buhai shot a bogey-free 10-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead Thursday after the first round of the LPGA tournament in South Korea. Buhai, the 2022 Women's British Open winner from South Africa, took advantage of calm morning conditions on the newly-renovated Seowon Valley Country Club course outside Seoul. But it was a day for low scores -- only 10 players in the 78-player, no-cut field were over par. American Alison Lee was in second place after a 63, followed a stroke back by Ayaka Furue of Japan and Minjee Lee of Australia with 64s. Defending champion and South Korean-born New Zealander Lydia Ko shot 67. Brooke Henderson had a 68 and No. 1- ranked Lilia Vu shot 69. Lee's 63 was a career low. She is comfortable in Korean events, finishing in the top 10 in both previous appearances in the tournament. This is the second of four tournaments in the LPGA Tour's Asian swing. Angel Yin, who shot 69 Thursday, won the LPGA Shanghai event last week. The tour moves to Malaysia and Japan over the next two weeks.

BASEBALL

Fulmer expected out for '24

The Chicago Cubs expect right-hander Michael Fulmer to miss the 2024 season after the reliever had surgery on his pitching elbow. The Cubs said Fulmer underwent UCL revision surgery, a procedure that has a recovery projection similar to that of Tommy John surgery, on Wednesday. He missed the 2019 season with Detroit because of Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old Fulmer was 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA in 58 games last season after signing a $4 million, one-year contract. He was the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year with Detroit, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA. The Cubs also said reliever Codi Heuer has completed the initial healing and range of motion phase and plans to start throwing in mid-November. Heuer had surgery in June to repair a fractured elbow. The injury occurred as he was nearing a return from Tommy John surgery. Reliever Brad Boxberger (strained right forearm) is set to begin a strength program in the next few weeks and start throwing in mid-November. The Cubs said pitchers Nick Burdi (appendectomy), Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) and Ethan Roberts (Tommy John surgery), and infielder Nick Madrigal (strained right hamstring) are expected to go through normal offseason routines.

FOOTBALL

Watson taking steps toward return

Deshaun Watson was limited in practice Thursday. In this case, that was a positive development for the Cleveland Browns. Watson tested his injured right shoulder by throwing passes in his first practice in nearly three weeks, moving him closer to possibly starting this week against Indianapolis after missing two games. Watson has been sidelined with a strained rotator cuff, an injury that has prevented him from throwing with much velocity. The three-time Pro Bowler couldn't put any timetable on his return Wednesday, but Watson was back on the field with his teammates for the first time since Sept. 29 as the Browns (3-2) continued to get ready for the Indianapolis Colts (3-3). As Coach Kevin Stefanski and coordinator Alex Van Pelt watched, Watson, wearing an orange No. 4 jersey, threw roughly two dozen passes during the portion of practice open to media members. After making some short tosses to Cleveland's running backs and tight ends, Watson grew more confident with each pass and finally threw the ball with more zip. However, he never seemed to fully cut it loose and several of Watson's passes were underthrown. Cleveland listed him as "limited" on its injury report. Simply his return to the field was welcomed by the Browns, who have spent the past few weeks in a sometimes awkward limbo as they waited for him to return from an injury Watson described as "tricky." Watson explained he has some small tears in his rotator cuff and said he's never dealt with anything like it in college or the NFL.

Jimmy G out vs. Chicago

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday because of a back injury when Las Vegas visits the Chicago Bears, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders have not announced Garoppolo's playing status. Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell will start for Las Vegas. Hoyer played the second half of Sunday's 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots when Garoppolo was injured. O'Connell, however, started and played the entire game when the Raiders lost at the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 on Oct. 1. Coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Wednesday that the week of practice would determine the starter should Garoppolo not play. Garoppolo didn't practice Wednesday, a strong sign he wouldn't be ready to face the Bears. However, tests showed there was no internal damage, and McDaniels expressed optimism Monday that Garoppolo wouldn't be out long term. Garoppolo has completed 68% of his passes for 1,079 yards with seven touchdowns and a league-high eight interceptions.

BASKETBALL

Harden not at practice

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has skipped practice for the second straight day. The Sixers say the disgruntled player is away because of a personal matter. Coach Nick Nurse says it is unlikely Harden will play in Friday's preseason finale. Harden has yet to play in the preseason. He did attend training camp and continued to practice with the 76ers in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Harden said last week his fractured relationship with team president Daryl Morey could not be repaired and said over the summer that he could not play for the 76ers.





Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker, left, chats with guard James Harden during the NBA basketball team's practice on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)





