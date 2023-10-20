On rural hospitals

With a career built on expanding health-care access, including as the former chief executive officer for Community Health Centers of Arkansas and now as a hospital association executive in New England, I am disheartened by what I see and have read about rural hospital closures.

Now, the bungled Medicaid redetermination process gives me even more pause. Considering covid-19 case increases, people seeking care in an emergency room setting, health-care workforce shortages, and the number of people losing health-care coverage because of failing to meet the requirements for Medicaid redetermination, I know we Arkansans can do better. We must do better to help protect our rural hospitals.

Rural hospitals are the lifeline for many vulnerable populations in Arkansas. But due to inadequate funding, declining patient volumes and nagging workforce issues, they too often battle to stay open. Compounding matters is the issue of Medicaid redetermination, which deserves urgent attention.

In states such as Arkansas, Medicaid plays a vital role in providing critical medical care to low-income individuals and families, ensuring they receive the care they need to lead healthy lives. However, recent data reveals a growing number of individuals are experiencing coverage lapses. This risks potential widespread system disruption and hospitals not receiving proper compensation.

Medicaid is a state and federally-funded program in the United States that provides health coverage to eligible low-income individuals and families. Its history dates to the mid-20th century and is closely tied to the broader evolution of health-care policy and social welfare programs in the United States. A sufficient turn in the Medicaid program occurred in 2010 with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) which expanded eligibility and provided federal funding to states to cover more low-income adults, including those with dependent children.

While debates about appropriation, expansion, and program improvements remain, states can design their Medicaid program within the federal guidelines. Several have created programs allowing individuals to qualify for health-care services under the ACA; however, in Arkansas, the disturbing loss of coverage due to the needlessly rapid redetermination process has adversely impacted the health and quality of life of countless individuals. For individuals facing chronic health conditions, and the hospitals and health-care systems that serve them, the implications are dire. For patients, it often leads to skipped medications and suboptimal management of their illnesses. For rural hospitals, it could mean shuttered doors.

This is a significant issue across the U.S., particularly in the South, yet rural hospitals cannot continue to provide services without compensation when patients have lost access to services.

While Medicaid redetermination alone cannot be attributed to all rural hospital closures--changes in health-care reimbursement models, population shifts, and regulations are other contributing factors--it is a real threat to their existence.

As these hospitals dwindle in number, the implications are far-reaching, trickling down to neighboring medical facilities that, by default, are on the receiving end of the influx of uninsured or underinsured patients. This burden of uncompensated care places an immense strain on hospital budgets and creates a vicious cycle of financial instability.

One immediate issue to review is the literary acumen needed to navigate the Medicaid redetermination process, coupled with the length of the required documents, which can deter individuals from responding to the necessary paperwork for this and other health-care enrollment or social service programs. When we consider the cognitive overload these documents can pose, we can see why some would need help to decipher and process the complex, lengthy, jargon-filled language that is part and parcel of obtaining health-care benefits.

According to a recent report by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the states with the lowest rates of disenrollment due to redetermination includes Maine, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Vermont. Perhaps we should borrow a page from those that have successfully ensured that their citizens' coverage remains active.

Whatever the measure, we must act because each day that passes without meaningful action aggravates the threat to the health and welfare of those who most need support. By addressing the issue of Medicaid redetermination, we can help insulate our rural hospitals and uplift the well-being of communities throughout our state--leaving no one behind in the pursuit of the wide-ranging benefits of good health for all Arkansans.

LaShannon Spencer is the former chief executive officer for Community Health Centers of Arkansas.