100 years ago

Oct. 20, 1923

One hundred cars bearing "the greatest show on earth" will arrive in Little Rock this morning and by 1 o'clock the daily circus miracle will have been performed and the main door will be opened. Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Combined Circus abandoned the street parade three seasons ago because of the great size of the show. It is impossible to unload so much show as these people have and stage a parade in one morning and it was decided to sacrifice the parade in the interest of a better performance.

50 years ago

Oct. 20, 1973

What started out as a nondenominational, integrated mission Sunday school for children in North Little Rock, became the friendly chapel Nazarene Church at the end of last year and now has acquired its first full-time pastor -- a woman, Miss A. Elizabeth Daniel. Whether the title "reverend" proceeds her name is of no concern to the California-born woman. "I've never a very official person," she said. "They [the congregation] just call me Betty.'" Miss Daniel, who explains that pastoring among blacks is her chosen field, has worked in the Watts area in California. She first was a minister of music in a white church in the black area. When that church and another all-black church merged to become predominantly a black congregation she stayed as music director.

25 years ago

Oct. 20, 1998

About 60 people gathered Saturday evening on the steps of the state Capitol to denounce the attack on Matthew Shepard, a Wyoming college student who died after he was beaten and tied to a fence in near-freezing temperatures. Shepard, 21, was a gay student at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. The attack has brought national attention to the issue of hate crimes. In Little Rock, members of Pals, a gay and lesbian youth group, joined members of Brothas and Sistas, a black gay group and members of PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) on the Capitol steps. ... Eric O. Reece, an adult Pals leader, called for Arkansas' Legislature to consider enacting hate-crime laws. He said many hate crimes in Arkansas go unreported, and the few that are reported are often ignored.

10 years ago

Oct. 20, 2013

Ordering groceries and other consumables online for home delivery has been tested and tried by retailers who've spent hundreds of millions of dollars, only to fail. "No one has really made this work," said Howard Davidowitz, chairman of Davidowitz & Associates Inc., a national retail consulting and investment banking firm in New York. Now Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the largest global retailer, and its closest competitor, delivery giant Amazon, are bumping elbows in the race to see who will be the first to win a national customer base with same-day transport of everything from vegetables and fresh fruit to meats and seafood. Non-consumables like electronics and toys also will be available online for same-day home delivery through walmart.com.