OTHERS SAY: About that gag order

Donald J. Trump is a criminal defendant four times over. But he's also, lamentably, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a contest in which the former president has made his supposed victimization a key issue.

Faced with those complexities, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding in Trump's federal case involving attempts to overturn the 2020 election, had to move carefully in deciding whether and how to order Trump to control his outbursts. She seems to be doing so.

On Monday, the judge announced that she is imposing a limited order to prevent Trump from attacking prosecutors, witnesses and court officials involved in the case.

The judge was responding to a real concern. In their request for an order, prosecutors cited several inflammatory comments by Trump on social media. They included Trump's description of the special counsel Jack Smith as "deranged," a reference to "thug prosecutors" and a claim that Chutkan was "a biased Trump-hating judge."

"I cannot imagine any other criminal case where a defendant is allowed to call a prosecutor deranged or a thug," Chutkan said. "No other defendant would be allowed to do it, and I'm not going to allow it in this case."