SILOAM SPRINGS -- Ozark native Kris Paxton is the new community development director for the city of Siloam Springs.

Paxton began working for the city Sept. 25, City Administrator Allan Gilbert said.

Previously, Paxton worked for the cities of Conway, Rogers, Springdale and Van Buren. Paxton said his previous work has been in development, compliance and zoning compliance.

"I'm always in my office," Paxton said. "If I'm not, then we can get an email back to you as quickly as we can."