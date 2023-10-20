Pittman’s focus is on motivating

FAYETTEVILLE -- The concept of keeping his team together has been a driving force for University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman as its losing streak has reached five games, the longest for the program since Pittman inherited a nine-game losing streak from the Chad Morris regime after 2019.

Pittman maintained the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC), who host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3) for homecoming on Saturday, are close to a breakthrough following last week's 24-21 loss at No. 11 Alabama.

Pittman has been asked about keeping players motivated for the last five games after dealing with a brutal four-game stretch away from home.

"I think there's a lot of things to learn from it," Pittman said last Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala. "How you address your team. How the team responds to you.

"There's a lot of things because five in a row is a lot, you know? And so your main concern is how do you motivate the team and how do you get them better, and are you going to lose them and things of that nature. I think we all kind of agree we haven't done that, but we've got to figure out a way to win."

Pittman made certain that beating the oddsmaker's lines in three-point losses at LSU and Alabama and a seven-point loss at Ole Miss didn't constitute moral victories.

"[The players] are just like you and me and everybody else, they're disappointed that we lost," Pittman said last week. "I think that's first and foremost. I want to make that very clear. We're not happy to get beat by Alabama.

"But, you have to continue to fight and continue to get better, and if we'll do that, surely there's going to be some team that's not ranked in the top 15 in the country that's going to play us at some point at our place. ... We did see some sparks in the second half that give you hope for the rest of the season."

Pittman said keeping the players on their routines of going to class and study halls and driving home the coaches' expectations has been critical.

"I learned a long time ago that you lose your team when you lose your focus of your team expectations," Pittman said on Wednesday. "And we haven't done that. But I will say this, we've got great kids.

"We have great kids, and they're so much fun to be around. The key is they believe we can win, and as long as they believe that way they'll believe in us. We've just got to get some results on the field."

High efficiency

Opposing SEC starting quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of LSU, Spencer Rattler of South Carolina and Jalen Milroe of Alabama combined to complete 58 of 66 passes (87.9%) in successive games against Mississippi State, with the LSU and Alabama games taking place in Starkville, Miss.

The trio racked up 813 passing yards and 5 touchdowns against the Bulldogs for 14 yards per completion and 12.3 yards per attempt.

The NCAA quarterback efficiency rating for those three starters against Mississippi State is 216.35, which is significantly higher than the current highest-rated efficiency rating by an FBS quarterback: Daniels at 197.74.

Health update

Sam Pittman said on his radio show on Wednesday night that cornerback Dwight McGlothern was back at practice on Wednesday. McGlothern left the game against Texas A&M two weeks ago with what Pittman said was concussion protocols and missed the last two games. He was not seen during the media viewing windows at the first two practices this week.

Pittman said tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders would be out against this week as he deals with left knee issues, while defenders Cam Ball, Chris Paul and Jaylon Braxton -- who all missed the game at Alabama last week -- have been able to practice this week.

"We're probably, minus Rocket, as healthy as we're going to be," Pittman said on the show.

Red zone reads

Despite its overall inconsistencies on offense, Arkansas has been very productive in the red zone for first-year coordinator Dan Enos.

The Razorbacks have scored on 22 of 23 possessions (95.7%) in the red zone to rank ninth in the nation. Arkansas has a 69.6% touchdown rate inside the opponents' 20 yard line to rank 35th in the country.

The only Arkansas drive into the red zone that did not produce points came on its final possession against BYU in Week 3. KJ Jefferson's 5-yard pass to Isaiah Sategna reached the BYU 16 before a holding penalty on the next play sent the Razorbacks to the Cougars' 26 for the final snap of the game.

Arkansas is second in the SEC in red zone conversions behind Missouri (30 of 31, 96.8%), which trails only the trio of Oregon State, South Alabama and Western Kentucky, who have scored on all their red zone drives.

Mississippi State is 70th nationally with 20 scores on 24 red zone drives (83.3%), including a touchdown rate of 62.5% that is tied for 59th with Georgia.

Defensively, Arkansas is tied for 91st with an opponent red zone conversion rate of 87.5%, while Mississippi State is 125th (95%).

Opening drives

Arkansas has notched three opening-drive touchdowns this season -- a stark contrast to last year -- and has scored on four of seven opening drives. The touchdowns came on drives covering 79 yards versus Western Carolina, 75 yards versus BYU and 80 yards at Ole Miss. The field goal came after a 42-yard series against Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks have allowed only one first-drive score this season, a touchdown by Texas A&M after a 75-yard drive.

By contrast, Mississippi State has no opening-drive touchdowns and got its initial first-possession score, a field goal after a 34-yard drive, in its last game against Western Michigan on Oct. 7.

Mississippi State has given up one opening-drive touchdown, to South Carolina, a first-drive field goal to LSU, forced punts against Southeastern Louisiana and Alabama, stopped Western Michigan on downs and picked off an Arizona pass on its opening series.

Series update

Mississippi State's 40-17 win last year in Starkville, Miss., pulled it within 18-14-1 in what has been a streaky series with Arkansas.

The Bulldogs held a 4-0-1 edge through the first five games in the series. That stretch began with a 20-7 Mississippi State win in Memphis on Nov. 25, 1916, and it included a 10-3 win in the first meeting after Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992, and a 13-13 tie in Little Rock the following year.

However, Arkansas won 15 of the next 17 games, including a streak of nine consecutive wins under Coach Houston Nutt from 1999 through 2007. Coach Bobby Petrino's Arkansas teams won three in a row from 2011-13 by an average margin of 17 points.

However, Mississippi State has won eight of the last 11 games, including its first four wins in Arkansas, starting with a 24-17 decision in Little Rock in 2013.

Arkansas leads the series 4-3 in Fayetteville and 6-1-1 in Little Rock, and the teams are tied 8-8 in games played in Starkville.

Kicking it

Coach Sam Pittman, speaking on his radio show on Wednesday night, gave high praise to the performance of the Arkansas special teams in last week's loss to Alabama.

"I've been a head coach here four years now, but that was the most impressive special teams showing that I've seen since I've been here," Pittman said.

Junior kicker Cam Little made field goals from 55 and 49 yards to stretch his streak to 10 consecutive made field goals and had touchbacks on all five of his kickoffs.

Sophomore punter Max Fletcher averaged 53.9 yards on seven punts, had a career-long 70-yard punt and put four inside the Alabama 20.

"We're so, so lucky and fortunate to have a punter like Max and a kicker like Cam," Pittman said. "I thought Max kept us in the ball game because he kept flipping the field all the time."

Tackle Titans

Saturday's homecoming game for the Razorbacks will pit the SEC's top two tacklers.

Arkansas junior Jaheim Thomas is pacing the conference with 69 tackles and Mississippi State's Jett Johnson has 66 tackles. Johnson is the only SEC player averaging 10-plus stops per game, as he's at 11.0 while Thomas is at 9.9.