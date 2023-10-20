PREP FOOTBALL: Gravette’s Patton makes most of opportunity to score on unusual hook-and-ladder play

Gravette junior Kais Patton (left) is normally in a blocking role as an offensive tackle after moving there this season. But he was on the receiving end of the lateral portion of a hook-and-lateral play during the Lions' game Oct. 6 against Huntsville and turned it into a 50-yard touchdown. (Photo by Randy Moll).

GRAVETTE -- Kais Patton was fully aware of the personal sacrifices he had to make for Gravette's football team when he agreed to... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Gravette rewards lineman Patton with TD touch

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content