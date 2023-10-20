Profit up at Bank OZK in quarter





Bank OZK achieved record earnings in the third quarter, recording more than 30% jumps in net income and earnings per share in a volatile environment of soaring interest rates that are feeding consumer anxiety over the stability of the U.S. banking system.

The Little Rock lender reported Thursday that net income climbed 32.3% in the period ending Sept. 30, reaching $169.7 million compared with $128.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. Earnings per share soared 38% to $1.49 from $1.08 per share in 2022. Consensus estimates compiled by Zacks Investment Research Inc. projected $1.44 per share for the quarter.

"We have been well positioned for rising interest rates and the turbulent environment of the last six quarters, and our preparation has been reflected in our record results," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Gleason said in a statement announcing the report. "We believe we are well positioned for the coming quarters, and we look forward to capitalizing on new opportunities."

Bank OZK also set a quarterly record in net interest income, which rose 24.7% to $367 million from $295 million a year ago. "Our net interest income in the quarter just ended was our fifth consecutive record and resulted from our increased revenue from growth in average earning assets more than offsetting the impact of the decrease in our net interest margin," the bank said in management comments issued along with the earnings release.

Interest margin was 5.05% in the quarter, slipping about a quarter of a percentage point from the second quarter but up slightly from 5.03% in the third quarter of last year.

Loans increased 29.8% to $25.3 billion from $19.5 billion, boosted by a strong performance in the company's Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG), which should broaden diversification in coming quarters through growth in community banking, RV and marine lending, among other categories, the bank said.

"RESG origination volume in the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be the highest of the year," the management comments said, "with full year origination volume likely to be around the level achieved in 2021." Bank OZK reported $7.9 billion in originations in 2021; originations in the third quarter just ended were $1.95 billion.

Deposits reached $22.5 billion, up 25% from $20.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023. About 67% of the bank's deposits are guaranteed under the $250,000 per individual account backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Bank OZK said its average customer deposit is $42,000. "The diversity of our deposit base is an important factor in the stability of our deposits, as demonstrated in recent quarters," management said.

As a safeguard, the bank increased its provision for credit losses to $44 million in the quarter -- now at $121.6 million for the first nine months -- compared with $39.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The bank identified about $204 million in three troubled loans, a development near Lake Tahoe, a Minneapolis hotel and land in Chicago. Bank OZK said its ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets bumped up to 0.4% in the quarter from 0.13% last year. Total assets in the quarter increased to $32.8 billion from $26.2 billion, about a 25% climb.

Bank OZK noted it has solid liquidity with a total of $10.3 billion available. "We maintain substantial and diverse sources of available primary and secondary liquidity ... which provides us adequate liquidity to operate at a high loan-to-deposit ratio," the management comments said.

The bank did not repurchase shares in the quarter and its authorization program, which has $133.5 million remaining, expires Nov. 9. The bank bought back 4.3 million shares for $151.5 million in the first two quarters.

Executive management is scheduled to hold a conference call with the investment community today at 10 a.m. The call is accessible through ir.ozk.com. Bank OZK has more than 240 offices in Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York and Texas.

The bank's shares fell about 1% Thursday to close at $35.40. Earnings results were released after the market closed. The shares rose nearly 4% in after-hours trading.





