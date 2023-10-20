RB target set for first visit with home-state Hogs





University of Arkansas junior running back target Amauri "Juice" Anderson will be back in his home state to check out the Razorbacks this weekend, but it will be his first trip ever to Fayetteville.

Anderson, who lived in Little Rock before moving to Georgia prior to the sixth grade, is expected to arrive in Northwest Arkansas with his parents Friday morning and leave on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to checking out how it is down in Fayetteville because I've never been even though I'm from Arkansas," said Anderson, who's parents grew up in Blytheville. "I've never been up to Fayetteville. I'm trying to see how the atmosphere is there. I'm just excited to go knowing it's my first time. I know they have this saying the Hill. I want to see that and I want to see the campus."

Arkansas associate head coach and running backs coach Jimmy Smith is elated to have Anderson and his parents attending the Mississippi State game.

"I talk to him quite a bit," Anderson said. "He texts me almost every week, every other week. He's always checking up on me. He's just been saying he's going to be excited to see me and he's looking forward to it."

When Smith extended an offer to him in May, he was the first college coach to tell Anderson he could commit on the spot.

Anderson, 5-9, 178 pounds, of Milton (Ga.) High School, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State, Colorado, South Carolina, Miami and others.

He has visited Ole Miss and Georgia this fall and also has plans to visit Texas A&M and Florida State. He is somewhat knowledgeable about the Hogs' facilities.

"I've seen it on social media and other platforms," Anderson said.

Anderson, who splits carries with junior TJ Lester, a fellow major college running back prospect, has 47 carries for 204 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 catches for 13 yards in seven games this season.

He rushed 62 times for 441 yards and 2 touchdowns, and made 5 catches for 48 yards and 1 touchdown as a sophomore. Rivals rates Anderson a 3-star prospect while the other three major services have yet to rate him.

Anderson has about 30 family members living in the Blytheville area and several have been in his ear about the Razorbacks in the past.

"We talk about other stuff they don't always grill me about football," he said. "They just tell me to make the best decision."

While the trip to Fayetteville will be his first, he does have one Arkansas game under his belt after joining a friend for a game at War Memorial stadium in Little Rock when he was about nine years old.

"That was the only time I was able to watch the Razorbacks in person," Anderson said. "I know that had that Alex Collins at running back. I remember him and I forgot the quarterback's name [Brandon Allen] but he played for the Bengals as a backup. Those are the things I remember."

