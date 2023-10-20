Roadblocks still must fall before aid gets to Gaza





The announcement Wednesday that President Biden had secured a deal to allow aid into the besieged and bombarded Gaza Strip was hailed as a humanitarian breakthrough, but it was a limited and incomplete agreement, and there are some steep diplomatic hurdles to clear before aid can reach Palestinians in need.

Wrapping up a trip to Israel on Wednesday, Biden told reporters that up to 20 trucks of aid from Egypt would be allowed into the enclave through the Rafah border crossing once potholes along the road and damage from Israeli airstrikes had been repaired. Humanitarian officials warned, however, that a host of issues must still be resolved before the trucks can start moving.

"The diplomats are way behind in responding to an exploding emergency," said Jan Egeland, secretary-general for the Norwegian Refugee Council. "You now need a cease-fire and you need massive access across several crossing points, even to be close to responding to the most acute needs as the entire population is now destitute."

The Gaza Strip, which is ruled by Hamas, has been under an Israeli blockade for 16 years, leaving most of its 2.3 million residents dependent on aid even before the current conflict. Those deliveries stopped entirely when Israeli and Egyptian border crossings into Gaza were closed after Hamas militants killed at least 1,400 people in a surprise assault on Israeli border communities on Oct. 7.

Almost two weeks of heavy Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 3,000 Palestinians, leveled whole neighborhoods, and pushed the health system in Gaza to the verge of collapse. Each day, casualties pour into hospitals that no longer have enough beds or medical supplies to treat them.

An initial aid delivery will ease the crisis, experts said, but only fleetingly. "What is needed is consistent and unimpeded aid access into and within Gaza, not only for the entry of and safe passage of supplies but also for humanitarians to be able to undertake their work safely," said Emma Beals, a nonresident fellow at the Middle East Institute who researches the distribution of aid in conflict zones.

"We need more than just a promise that aid is allowed to go in," Martin Griffiths, the emergency relief coordinator who oversees humanitarian aid at the United Nations, told The Washington Post on Wednesday. "Aid must go in at scale and daily." U.N. Secretary General António Guterres echoed that point upon arriving in Cairo early Thursday, telling reporters he is seeking agreement on "sustained" humanitarian relief.

But U.S. officials were quick to describe the first trucks as a test balloon, with no guarantee of future deliveries if Hamas should interfere. "If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people," Biden said, speaking aboard Air Force One as he departed Israel. "As a practical matter it will stop the international community from being able to provide this aid."

Humanitarian aid diversion is common in active war zones, and international donors have threatened to stop the flow of assistance in countries like Syria and Ethiopia, but only after repeated violations. It is unusual for the diversion threshold to be set so low, especially before the trucks depart.

Humanitarian officials emphasized the United Nations has put monitoring mechanisms in place for aid that crosses into Gaza. The European Union also has an assistance mission that operates at the Rafah border crossing in Egypt and could be called upon to inspect the trucks upon entry. It was unclear Thursday whether these agencies had been contacted about helping to monitor the aid route.

Discussions on inspections were still "ongoing," U.S. and U.N. officials told The Post on Thursday. News reports in Arab media and elsewhere that a deal had been reached were "premature," one official said. Another said the talks are "close, but not there yet." Both spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

"It is outrageous to hold back emergency relief for children, women and families because they fear aid diversion. Most of the stuff that goes in, the fighting men are well stocked on, they do not need bottled water or baby powder," Egeland said, adding that current monitoring mechanisms can and should be implemented without delay.

More than 100 aid trucks were lined up Thursday in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, waiting for a green light to move to Rafah.

Among the thorniest remaining questions is whether fuel will be allowed on the trucks. Without its regular deliveries, the last power plant in Gaza went dark last week, robbing the enclave of regular electricity. Hospitals have since struggled to keep the lights on with diesel generators. Doctors warn a total blackout would be a death sentence for patients on life support and in the operating theater and to newborns in incubators.

Humanitarian officials said they have yet to secure guarantees that aid workers who deliver the supplies will be protected from Israeli bombardment. The World Health Organization has recorded at least 59 attacks on medical infrastructure since Oct. 7, killing 16 health workers, wounding 28 more and pushing four hospitals out of service.

Information for this article was contributed by Claire Parker, Meg Kelly and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post.



