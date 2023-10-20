Sections
Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:27 a.m.

Basketball

Boys

Eureka Springs 58, St. Paul 52

Marmaduke 48, Rural Special 36

Ozark Catholic 49, Wonderview 41

Pangburn 68, Hillcrest 39

The New School 81, Haas Hall Rogers 20

Valley Springs 66, Jacksonville Lighthouse 32

Girls

Mount Vernon-Enola 74, West Side Greers Ferry 41

Riverside 71, Kingston 41

St. Paul 37, Eureka Springs 32

Volleyball

Benton 3, Conway 1

Brookland 3, Wynne 0

Conway Christian 3, Conway St. Joseph 0

Fort Smith Southside 3, Fort Smith Northside

Gravette 3, Prairie Grove 0

Greenwood 3, Greenbrier 0

Hackett 3, Paris 0

Harding Academy 3, Valley Springs 0

Harrison 3, Siloam Springs 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 3, Cabot 2

Joe T. Robinson 3, Lonoke 0

Lincoln 3, Elkins 0

Little Rock Christian 3, Mount St. Mary 2

Magnolia 3, Bauxite 1

Marion 3, Jonesboro 0

Mena 3, Arkadelphia 0

Paragould 3, North Little Rock 0

Russellville 3, Van Buren 1

Shiloh Christian 3, Farmington 0

Walnut Ridge 3, Manila 0

White Hall 3, Fountain Lake 1

