Basketball
Boys
Eureka Springs 58, St. Paul 52
Marmaduke 48, Rural Special 36
Ozark Catholic 49, Wonderview 41
Pangburn 68, Hillcrest 39
The New School 81, Haas Hall Rogers 20
Valley Springs 66, Jacksonville Lighthouse 32
Girls
Mount Vernon-Enola 74, West Side Greers Ferry 41
Riverside 71, Kingston 41
St. Paul 37, Eureka Springs 32
Volleyball
Benton 3, Conway 1
Brookland 3, Wynne 0
Conway Christian 3, Conway St. Joseph 0
Fort Smith Southside 3, Fort Smith Northside
Gravette 3, Prairie Grove 0
Greenwood 3, Greenbrier 0
Hackett 3, Paris 0
Harding Academy 3, Valley Springs 0
Harrison 3, Siloam Springs 0
Hot Springs Lakeside 3, Cabot 2
Joe T. Robinson 3, Lonoke 0
Lincoln 3, Elkins 0
Little Rock Christian 3, Mount St. Mary 2
Magnolia 3, Bauxite 1
Marion 3, Jonesboro 0
Mena 3, Arkadelphia 0
Paragould 3, North Little Rock 0
Russellville 3, Van Buren 1
Shiloh Christian 3, Farmington 0
Walnut Ridge 3, Manila 0
White Hall 3, Fountain Lake 1