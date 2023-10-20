Stand with Israel

Editor, The Commercial

Hamas initiated the carnage shelling and killing of 1,300 civilians. Israel responded by bombing targets in Gaza, killing 2,200 civilians.

We deplore the loss of human life. However, Palestine demonstrators in Little Rock missed the point. To quote Kramer in a Seinfeld episode, "The monkey started it."

Israel is reacting against Hamas, not the Palestine people. They encouraged Palestinians to leave the target area; however, Hamas is stopping them to cause higher civilian casualties.

The 1967 six-day war resulted in Israel occupying Gaza. To the victor go the spoils of war. Israel permitted the Palestinians to remain in Gaza, and each tolerated the other until Hezbollah and Hamas came along.

I agree Palestinians should have their own state but they are not going to get one by attacking Israel. We stand with Israel.

Stuart Soffer,

White Hall