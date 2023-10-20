Status of Rogers, Marks concealed





FAYETTEVILLE -- Mississippi State Coach Zach Arnett is intentionally keeping the injury status of quarterback Will Rogers and tailback Jo'Quavious Marks under wraps as the Bulldogs prepare to face the University of Arkansas at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

As the clock wound down on the Mississippi State's 41-28 win over Western Michigan on Oct. 7, Rogers had his shoulder pads off on the sideline with an apparent shoulder injury and Marks wore an orthopedic boot.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC) had an open date last week as the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4) were losing their fifth consecutive game, a 24-21 decision at No. 11 Alabama. Arnett said on Wednesday's SEC teleconference that he fully expected to have some of the Bulldogs' injured players back for the game, he just didn't specify which ones.

So the Razorbacks have had to prepare for the 11,000-yard passer Rogers, who holds numerous Mississippi State passing records, as well as 6-4, 195-pound Mike Wright, a transfer from Vanderbilt who averages a hefty 6.9 yards per carry and is completing 72.7% of his passes.

"I really feel like he likes to pull the ball a lot more," Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson said of Wright. "He'll pull the ball a lot and get downhill quick."

Said Arkansas defensive tackle Eric Gregory, "We're preparing for either one of them to play. We know the other quarterback, No. 14 [Wright], he likes to run the ball a little bit more. He's more athletic than the other quarterback so we're just preparing for both of them."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was asked by host Chuck Barrett during his radio show on Wednesday night if the uncertainty at quarterback made preparing for Mississippi State tougher.

"Yes, especially with Will being more of a conventional drop-back passing type guy," Pittman said. "Wright is a guy that can fly."

Pittman related the Mississippi State's current situation with what Arkansas had last year at quarterback between dual-threat KJ Jefferson and super-fast Malik Hornsby.

"Without knowing who's going to play it's a little frustrating, because both of them are so special at what they do that you really need a week to prepare for either guy," Pittman said. "That's why I think they've had some success with bringing in Wright during games. ... They've been quiet about who's going to play. I wish we knew."

Wright passed for 1,042 yards at Vanderbilt in 2021, then had 974 passing yards, 517 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022 before transferring.

He ran for 95 yards on five carries in the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana and had rushing touchdowns in each of the last three games.

Whichever Mississippi State quarterback trots out to start the game, he'll be facing an Arkansas defense that has made significant strides in its first season under coordinator Travis Williams.

The Razorbacks are eighth in the SEC in total defense by allowing 351.3 yards per game after ranking last in the league a year ago while surrendering 464.8 yards per game.

Arkansas is also second in the conference with 11 turnovers forced and fifth with 21 sacks.

"These guys have just continued to work hard," Pittman said when asked about defensive progress this year. "And what I'm seeing is kids not making as many mistakes. I'm seeing them play extremely hard, which means they like the coaches. They believe in the coaches.

"And then I'm seeing our physicality grow as each week comes, which also brings confidence. So, that's all a lot about T-Will ... that defensive side of the staff. And they are high energy."

Jackson said Williams came bouncing into the team's first meeting of the week on Monday.

"His message was 'You've got to keep fighting,' " Jackson said. "So we're going to go into this week, fight, and I guarantee you he's going to have a lot more to say throughout the week and it's always going to be positivity and making sure we're out there flying around in practice and just having a good time."

The Bulldogs did not retain the Mike Leach "Air Raid" offense with his passing and Arnett's hiring of Kevin Barbay to coordinate the offense.

They are now more ground oriented, averaging 152.8 rushing yards per game to rank seventh in the SEC and 375.5 total yards to rank ninth.

Marks has 458 rushing yards, averages 5.73 yards per carry and his 76.3 rushing yards per game ranks fifth in the SEC.

"He's a tough, physical runner," Gregory said. "He's coming downhill. He's lowering his pads and he's not shying away from no tackles or one on ones. He's a great back, probably one of the top two backs we've played this year."

The Bulldogs will be up against a front that is deep and has continued to improve throughout the season.

Jackson is coming off an 11-tackle, 3.5-sack performance that earned him SEC co-defensive lineman of the week and the national Bednarik Award player of the week.

"What he's doing now better than he has before is he's turning the corner," Pittman said. "In other words, he's on the edge of the tackle ... and he hasn't always been able to plant and get under and turn the edge. Right now, he's turning the edge really, really well.

"He's a little better with his clubs, his rips, his swims, but the key is when he turns, he's turning now. He's not wasting movement. Once he turns, he's getting straight to the quarterback."

Jackson's pass-rushing techniques, such as his swatting hands, swim move and shoulder dip, were highlighted by various online analysts after the Alabama game.

"I feel like I've finally fully transferred what I've worked in practice every day to the game," Jackson said. "I think it paid off big time. I use a lot of hands and really just had my eyes on what I was attacking."





At a glance

ARKANSAS

VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE

WHEN 11 a.m. Saturday

WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium,

Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 2-5, 0-4 SEC;

Mississippi State 3-3, 0-3

TV ESPN

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

LINE Arkansas by 6 1/2







