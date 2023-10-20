When Mark Twain wrote "The War Prayer" in 1905, it was a work inspired mainly by the brief Spanish-American War and the more lengthy Philippine-American War, which ended in 1902.

At that time, neither Twain nor the world had experienced truly mechanized warfare, or seen its dreadful scale of death and destruction. It may have been impossible for anyone to envision that, as industrialization and civilization advanced, barbarism and butchery would not only fail to diminish, but actually multiply exponentially.

Here in America, we haven't suffered the vagaries of war-torn suffering on our soil in more than 150 years. Proportionately, veterans in our society constitute a smaller segment than ever before, and our active military roster represents less than 1 percent of our population.

War is foreign to us now, in more ways than one.

But war and its hellishness knows no boundaries, and respects no borders.

A handful of Americans are able to remember the Allied firebombing raids of World War II; the rest of us can only read about them in history books. And even then, few study the rationale or strategy that led to focusing on civilian neighborhoods and residents as military targets.

The midnight mission over Tokyo on March 10, 1945, was the pinnacle of incendiary device urban assaults, and also a low point of humankind's inhumanity. Frustrated by failure at precision-targeted, high-altitude daytime attacks on Japanese factories and other military sites, U.S. military leaders changed tactics.

Intelligence on Japanese residential construction indicated high degrees of flammability, and nighttime bombers could fly lower because anti-aircraft defenses were weaker at low altitudes, and fighter resistance was ineffective in the dark.

The strategy shifted: Rather than struggle to take out factories, focus on killing those who worked in them--women, children and elderly men--as they slept.

That March night, 279 B-29 bombers dropped 1,665 tons of bombs--most of them 500-pound napalm cluster shells that delayed ignition 3-5 seconds after impact to allow roof penetrations--over Tokyo's densely populated working-class district. The resulting firestorm destroyed 16 square miles and 267,171 buildings, causing the deaths of more than 100,000 people and the displaced homelessness of a million others.

Spurred by the "success" of attacking a factory's employees instead of the facility itself, as well as previous examples from European targets such as Dresden, similar firebombings were carried out against 60 more cities before the atomic attacks in August.

Imagining such an experience in one of our cities is incomprehensible. Riots that affect a few city blocks are upsetting enough; the thought of a conflagration enormous enough to consume square miles, and the stench of human bodies burning by the tens of thousands, is instinctively revolting.

Escalating events in Gaza and Israel are likewise unfathomable from the comfort of our country.

Mark Twain's story was written in a simpler time, long before world wars, napalm, nuclear bombs and guided missile strikes. But pure, raw evil is as old as time itself, and large-scale warfare is its ultimate, iniquitous embodiment.

It's common for wartime enemies' rank-and-file to each pray for Providence's favor, and to each believe they are fighting for a just cause.

In "The War Prayer," an aged stranger appears in a church where congregants are praying over local boys about to be sent off to war. He noiselessly treads the aisle and ascends the pulpit as the pastor is leading the prayer for victory.

The stranger identifies himself as a messenger from God, and tells his spellbound audience that their spoken prayer is accompanied by an unuttered twin, and both reach the ear of "Him who heareth all supplications."

"I am commissioned of God to put into words the other part of it," the stranger says. "When you have prayed for victory you have prayed for many unmentioned results which follow victory--must follow it, cannot help but follow it."

He then vocalizes their unspoken requests to "smite the foe ... tear their soldiers to bloody shreds with our shells ... cover up their smiling fields with the pale forms of their patriot dead ... drown the thunder of the guns with the shrieks of their wounded, writhing in pain ... lay waste their humble homes with a hurricane of fire ... wring the hearts of their unoffending widows with unavailing grief ...

"For our sakes," the stranger deeply intones, "... blast their hopes, blight their lives, protract their bitter pilgrimage, make heavy their steps, water their way with tears, stain the white snow with the blood of their wounded feet!"

After his amen, the stranger pauses, and commands them to speak if they still desired the totality of their prayer.

Twain ends the story with the stranger being dismissed as a lunatic.

Philosophers caution those who battle monsters to avoid becoming monsters themselves, but in the theater of war, hostile monstrosity can sometimes only be vanquished by like degree, in greater measure.

Robert E. Lee echoed that reality when he said it was well that war was so terrible, "otherwise we should grow too fond of it."

The only peace possible in some places may indeed be one that "surpasses all understanding" by mortals. That might be the best prayer now.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.