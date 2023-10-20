Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

THIS WEEK’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Today at 2:28 a.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

5A-SOUTH

LR Parkview 42, Magnolia 0

4A-4

LR Hall at Lamar (n)

TODAY’S GAMES

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Cabot FS Northside at North Little Rock Jonesboro at LR Southwest LR Central at Conway

7A-WEST

Bentonville at Rogers Bentonville West at Rogers Heritage Fayetteville at Springdale Springdale Har-Ber at FS Southside

6A-EAST

Jacksonville at LR Catholic* Searcy at Benton Sheridan at Marion Sylvan Hills at El Dorado West Memphis at Greene Co. Tech

6A-WEST

LR Christian at Van Buren Mountain Home at Siloam Springs Pulaski Academy at Greenbrier Russellville at Greenwood

5A-CENTRAL

Maumelle at Watson Chapel Mills at Joe T. Robinson Pine Bluff at Morrilton White Hall at Vilonia

5A-EAST

Batesville at Brookland Nettleton at Forrest City Paragould at Wynne Valley View at Southside Batesville

5A-SOUTH

Camden Fairview at Hope Hot Springs at Texarkana HS Lakeside at De Queen

5A-WEST

Alma at Prairie Grove Harrison at Dardanelle Pea Ridge at Clarksville Shiloh Christian at Farmington

4A-1

Elkins at Ozark Gentry at Lincoln Gravette at Green Forest Huntsville at Berryville

4A-2

Bald Knob at Lonoke Harding Academy at Riverview Heber Springs at Stuttgart

4A-3

Blytheville at Trumann Gosnell at Rivercrest Highland at Harrisburg Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside

4A-4

Central Ark. Christian at Dover Mayflower at Bauxite Pottsville at Clinton

4A-7

Ashdown at Arkadelphia Waldron at Nashville

4A-8

Dumas at McGehee Hamburg at Star City Helena-WH at Crossett Monticello at Warren

3A-1

Booneville at Charleston Greenland at Cedarville Mansfield at Lavaca West Fork at Hackett

3A-2

Melbourne at Newport Perryville at Quitman Yellville-Summit at Atkins

3A-3

Hoxie at Manila Osceola at Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Danville at Bismarck Centerpoint at Paris Two Rivers at Glen Rose Magnet Cove at Jessieville

3A-5

Gurdon at Horatio Smackover at Prescott

3A-6

Fordyce at Camden HG Rison at Lake Village

2A-1

Bigelow at Johnson Co. Westside Magazine at Hector Mountainburg at Conway Christian

2A-2

Des Arc at Cross County East Poinsett Co. at Marianna Marked Tree at Clarendon McCrory at Earle

2A-3

Mount Ida at Mineral Springs Murfreesboro at Foreman Poyen at Dierks

2A-4

Baptist Prep at Carlisle England at Bearden Hazen at Episcopal Collegiate

8-MAN 2A-NORTH

Augusta at Izard County Rector at Midland

2A-SOUTH

Strong at Spring Hill Woodlawn at Mountain Pine

3A-NORTH

Marshall at Rose Bud Mountain View at Cedar Ridge

NONCONFERENCE

Fouke at Mena Hampton at Junction City

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT