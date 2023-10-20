THIS WEEK’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAMES

5A-SOUTH

LR Parkview 42, Magnolia 0

4A-4

LR Hall at Lamar (n)

TODAY’S GAMES

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Cabot FS Northside at North Little Rock Jonesboro at LR Southwest LR Central at Conway

7A-WEST

Bentonville at Rogers Bentonville West at Rogers Heritage Fayetteville at Springdale Springdale Har-Ber at FS Southside

6A-EAST

Jacksonville at LR Catholic* Searcy at Benton Sheridan at Marion Sylvan Hills at El Dorado West Memphis at Greene Co. Tech

6A-WEST

LR Christian at Van Buren Mountain Home at Siloam Springs Pulaski Academy at Greenbrier Russellville at Greenwood

5A-CENTRAL

Maumelle at Watson Chapel Mills at Joe T. Robinson Pine Bluff at Morrilton White Hall at Vilonia

5A-EAST

Batesville at Brookland Nettleton at Forrest City Paragould at Wynne Valley View at Southside Batesville

5A-SOUTH

Camden Fairview at Hope Hot Springs at Texarkana HS Lakeside at De Queen

5A-WEST

Alma at Prairie Grove Harrison at Dardanelle Pea Ridge at Clarksville Shiloh Christian at Farmington

4A-1

Elkins at Ozark Gentry at Lincoln Gravette at Green Forest Huntsville at Berryville

4A-2

Bald Knob at Lonoke Harding Academy at Riverview Heber Springs at Stuttgart

4A-3

Blytheville at Trumann Gosnell at Rivercrest Highland at Harrisburg Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside

4A-4

Central Ark. Christian at Dover Mayflower at Bauxite Pottsville at Clinton

4A-7

Ashdown at Arkadelphia Waldron at Nashville

4A-8

Dumas at McGehee Hamburg at Star City Helena-WH at Crossett Monticello at Warren

3A-1

Booneville at Charleston Greenland at Cedarville Mansfield at Lavaca West Fork at Hackett

3A-2

Melbourne at Newport Perryville at Quitman Yellville-Summit at Atkins

3A-3

Hoxie at Manila Osceola at Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Danville at Bismarck Centerpoint at Paris Two Rivers at Glen Rose Magnet Cove at Jessieville

3A-5

Gurdon at Horatio Smackover at Prescott

3A-6

Fordyce at Camden HG Rison at Lake Village

2A-1

Bigelow at Johnson Co. Westside Magazine at Hector Mountainburg at Conway Christian

2A-2

Des Arc at Cross County East Poinsett Co. at Marianna Marked Tree at Clarendon McCrory at Earle

2A-3

Mount Ida at Mineral Springs Murfreesboro at Foreman Poyen at Dierks

2A-4

Baptist Prep at Carlisle England at Bearden Hazen at Episcopal Collegiate

8-MAN 2A-NORTH

Augusta at Izard County Rector at Midland

2A-SOUTH

Strong at Spring Hill Woodlawn at Mountain Pine

3A-NORTH

Marshall at Rose Bud Mountain View at Cedar Ridge

NONCONFERENCE

Fouke at Mena Hampton at Junction City

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock