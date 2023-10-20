TODAY’S TOP 10 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES

NO. 2 BRYANT AT CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bryant: Quad Sanders; Cabot: Scott Reed RECORDS Bryant: 6-1, 4-0; Cabot: 4-3, 3-1 NOTEWORTHY Bryant leads the 7A-Central in conference play scoring with 48.5 points per game. … Cabot is fifth in the 7A-Central since conference play started with 26.5 points scored per game. … The Panthers played the Hornets closer than any other 7A team last season, falling 24-10. … Bryant has won its last seven meetings with Cabot.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT NO. 3 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Central: Anthony Robinson; Conway: Buck James RECORDS Little Rock Central: 0-7, 0-4 7A-Central; Conway: 7-0, 4-0 NOTEWORTHY Buck James has won 59 consecutive games against in-state teams as head coach between Conway and Bryant. … Conway is averaging the ninth-most points per game this season with 47.3. … Wampus Cats wide receiver Cris O’Neal is near the top of the state leaders with 943 receiving yards. … The Tigers have been outscored 38-326 this season.

NO. 4 FAYETTEVILLE AT SPRINGDALE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Springdale: Brett Hobbs RECORDS Fayetteville: 7-0, 4-0 7A-West; Springdale: 2-5, 1-3 NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville has beaten Springdale in their last 15 meetings, dating back to 2008. … Springdale is 4-23 in Brett Hobbs’ three seasons. … Fayetteville has the No. 5 offense this season, scoring 49.6 points per game. … Fayetteville quarterback and Minnesota commit Drake Lindsey has thrown for 32 touchdowns to just one interception this season.

RUSSELLVILLE AT NO. 5 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Russellville: Dave Wheeler; Greenwood: Chris Young RECORDS Russellville: 3-5, 2-4 6A-West; Greenwood: 6-0, 4-0 NOTEWORTHY Greenwood is 12-1 against Russellville, with the lone defeat coming in the 2016 playoffs. … The Bulldogs defeated the Cyclones twice last season, including a 42-7 result in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. … Russellville has won two of its last three games, holding both of those opponents to 17 points. … The Cyclones are 3-1 at home and 0-4 on the road.

NO. 6 BENTONVILLE AT ROGERS

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Rogers: Chad Harbison RECORDS Bentonville: 4-3, 3-1 7A-West; Rogers: 5-2, 2-2 NOTEWORTHY Rogers leads the overall series with Bentonville 70-43-6, but Bentonville has won the last 16 meetings. … Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye left the Tigers’ game versus Fayetteville with an ankle injury and remains an uncertainty for today’s game. Bentonville

High school football coaches

CALL US

Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season.

Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon.

Game reports, statistics and highlights can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com, or sports@nwaonline.com for games in NW Arkansas, while scores can be tweeted using #arpreps.

backup quarterback, sophomore Cole Slepecki, will start if Nye is unable to play. … Rogers has the No. 1 defense in the 7A-West, holding opponents to 21.4 points per game.

NO. 7 SHILOH CHRISTIAN AT FARMINGTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Shiloh Christian: Tucker Barnard; Farmington J.R. Eldridge RECORDS Shiloh Christian: 6-1, 4-0 5A-West; Farmington: 4-3, 3-1 NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian beat Farmington 51-30 last season in the schools’ first meeting since 2011. … Tucker Barnard is in his first season as the Saints’ coach after more than a decade at Stillwater, Okla., winning a state championship with the Pioneers in 2022. … J.R. Eldridge is 19-10 in three seasons at Farmington. … The Cardinals have scored 35 points or more in all four of their conference games.

NO. 8 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT VAN BUREN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu; Van Buren: Moe Henry RECORDS Little Rock Christian: 5-1, 4-0 6A-West; Van Buren: 3-4, 2-3 NOTEWORTHY The Warriors have the No. 1 defense in 6A-West play, allowing 34 points over five games. … Warriors quarterback Walker White, an Auburn commit, has passed for 1,499 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. … Van Buren is allowing 46.2 points per conference game, the second-highest mark. … Pointers quarterback Bryce Perkins has thrown for 1,772 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

SEARCY AT NO. 9 BENTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Searcy: Zak Clark; Benton: Brad Harris RECORDS Searcy: 5-2, 4-2 6A-East; Benton: 6-1, 6-0 NOTEWORTHY Benton controls its destiny in the 6A-East and will win an outright conference title if it wins out. … Searcy needs one win from its three remaining games to clinch a playoff berth. … Searcy beat Benton in the 2019 Class 6A state championship game, 28-27. … Benton sophomore quarterback Drew Davis has thrown for 1,837 yards and 28 touchdowns in parts of seven games.

NO. 10 PULASKI ACADEMY AT GREENBRIER

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Greenbrier: Randy Tribble RECORDS Pulaski Academy: 6-1, 4-1; Greenbrier: 4-3, 3-2 NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy has beaten Greenbrier in both previous meetings, including last season and the 2021 Class 5A semifinals, ending the latter’s previously undefeated season. … Anthony Lucas has a 31-3 record as a head coach. … Pulaski Academy quarterback Brandon Cobb leads the state with 2,403 passing yards. … Pulaski Academy’s top-3 receivers, Walden Culpepper, Charlie Fiser and Williams Svoboda, have at least 500 receiving yards each.

NOTE No. 1 Little Rock Parkview 42, Magnolia 0