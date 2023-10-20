Urban Renewal chief highlights projects

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency met Tuesday coming off of several celebratory events including groundbreakings, project announcements and an audit hearing that they could now put behind them.

PBURA executive director Chandra Griffin gave an update on the 33rd Avenue and Plum Street housing project, for which a groundbreaking was held the day prior.

"I was elated to find out all three homes would be started at the same time," said Griffin, who said the homes, weather permitting, would be completed in four months. Griffin said culverts were currently being put in and the Pine Bluff Street Department would be extending the front yards of the properties.

"They are moving forward," said Griffin, adding that she has already been receiving phone calls from interested parties. "That project is ready to go. We have been waiting for this day."

Griffin also spoke about the Sixth and Main multi-complex and said preliminary work has started, permits have been processed and a special meeting will be held at a later date as they begin site preparation and laying out subcontractor oversight duties.

During Griffin's executive director's report, she spoke briefly about the legislative audit hearing and said, "Everything went well."

"I was elated that it wasn't a lot of questioning that happened," said Griffin, who told the board she became very emotional afterward. "That part is behind us. We now can move forward."

According to Griffin, she has reached out to PBURA chairman Jimmy Dill, who was absent during Tuesday's meeting, and said next week they would contact the state insurance department, hopefully with documentation from the legislative audit.

"Then we can look forward to being put on their agenda come the end of January in reference to a formal meeting that we will have in reference to the claim for lost funds ... the alleged stolen funds that we have had reported from the legislative audit," said Griffin. "We will be working on that."

Griffin reported several demos scheduled for the next couple of weeks and that construction at 6th Avenue and Main Street was running smoothly.

Grading is currently in process at the go kart track site on East Harding Avenue, according to Griffin, who recently returned from a family entertainment conference to gain insight and knowledge on the operations of the facility.

"It was very informative," said Griffin. "We got a chance to network with people with existing centers, people that are looking to build one and those that are interested to see if this is something that they want to do."

PBURA board member Kirby Mouser mentioned some concerns he had. Attending the railroad committee meeting, established to implement a quiet zone downtown, Kirby said there were several streets blocked by Martha Mitchell and the railroad crossings that were an "eye sore."

"I was dismayed at how ugly they were," said Kirby. "They had obviously not been maintained."

According to Kirby, the concrete barriers looked as if they had been run into and chipped, never painted and had no landscaping. Kirby asked, since some of those streets were in the Urban Renewal area, could they be addressed by the agency and Griffin agreed they could.

Mouser also brought up the 2017 sales tax and his concern that citizens may not realize all that the tax entails.

"Urban Renewal will not be able to continue to improve that area where the new high school is," said Mouser. "We're going to have a gem of a new high school, a multi-million dollar facility ... but I'm not sure people realize that unless there's this tax money, we're not going to be able to complete any of these projects around the new school."

Mouser was referring to the neighborhood surrounding Pine Bluff High School and the cleanup efforts by PBURA to clear dilapidated homes.

Griffin said it has been the topic of discussion.

"We have so much good stuff going on in Pine Bluff," said Mouser.

"And we want to continue it," added Griffin. "I hope that people are realizing and actually seeing the fruits of our labor starting to actually show instead of us just talking about it."

Mouser said the people who live in the areas see the difference; however, he was concerned that everyone will not see a lot of the prudent things happening.

"This is what we've been working for and congratulations to you," Mouser told Griffin. "I think you've done an excellent job of pulling those things together and I am also not surprised that the legislative audit was a non-event."

"We did everything right and they obviously recognized that," continued Mouser. "There's things we can do better, the whole city can do better in the future, but we did everything that we were supposed to do."