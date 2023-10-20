Sections
U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds to bring precision flying to Little Rock air show this weekend

Pilots prepare for takeoff in two shows at Air Force Base by Daniel McFadin | Today at 3:53 a.m.
Sgt. 1st Class Chad Riddlebaugh, with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, leaps out of a plane during a promotional jump over Cabot High School on Thursday in preparation for the Thunder Over the Rock air show. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1021knights/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)


The pilot of plane No.

Print Headline: Thunderbirds to soar in LR sky

