U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds to bring precision flying to Little Rock air show this weekend

The pilot of plane No.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds to bring precision flying to Little Rock air show this weekendPilots prepare for takeoff in two shows at Air Force Base by Daniel McFadin | Today at 3:53 a.m.
Sgt. 1st Class Chad Riddlebaugh, with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, leaps out of a plane during a promotional jump over Cabot High School on Thursday in preparation for the Thunder Over the Rock air show. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1021knights/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Print Headline: Thunderbirds to soar in LR sky
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT