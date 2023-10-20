The world in brief: U.S. eases up on Venezuela after deal

U.S. eases up on Venezuela after deal

WASHINGTON -- In response to Venezuela's government and a faction of its opposition formally agreeing to work together to reach a series of basic conditions for the next presidential election, the U.S. agreed Wednesday to temporarily suspend some sanctions on the country's oil, gas and gold sectors.

Tuesday's agreement between President Nicolás Maduro's administration and the Unitary Platform came just days before the opposition holds a primary to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The U.S. Treasury issued a six-month general license that would temporarily authorize transactions involving Venezuela's oil and gas sector and another that authorizes dealings with Minerven -- the state-owned gold mining company. The U.S. also removed the secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds.

The ban on trading in the primary Venezuelan bond market remains in place, Treasury says.

Brian E. Nelson, Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the U.S. welcomes the signing of the electoral roadmap agreement but "Treasury is prepared to amend or revoke authorizations at any time, should representatives of Maduro fail to follow through on their commitments."

Pakistan deportations raise concern

ISLAMABAD -- A group of former U.S. diplomats and representatives of resettlement organizations asked Pakistan not to deport thousands of Afghans who have been waiting for U.S. visas under an American program that relocates at-risk Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban rule.

The appeal in an open letter on Wednesday signed by 80 former U.S. officials, dignitaries and resettlement groups came weeks after Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return to their home countries by Oct. 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion.

Last week, the United Nations said such forced deportations of Afghans could lead to human-rights violations, including the separation of families. However, Pakistan denies targeting Afghans and says the focus is on people who are in the country illegally, regardless of their nationality.

On Thursday, authorities in Pakistan said time was running out for migrants who are living in the country illegally and they must return to their countries before the end of the month.

Nicaragua sends 12 priests to Rome

MEXICO CITY -- Nicaragua has released 12 Roman Catholic priests jailed on a variety of charges and sent them to Rome after an agreement reached with the Vatican, the Nicaraguan government said in a statement late Wednesday.

The government of President Daniel Ortega said that the priests were flown to Rome Wednesday afternoon after productive talks with the Vatican. Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the church's top figure in Nicaragua, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Vatican confirmed Thursday that the Holy See had been asked to receive the 12 priests who had been recently released. It said they would be taken in and housed in various structures belonging to the diocese of Rome.

The Nicaraguan government said the deal showed "the permanent will and commitment to find solutions."

Bishop Rolando Álvarez was not among the names of the priests listed. Álvarez was convicted of conspiracy and sentenced in February to 26 years in prison shortly after Ortega's government sent 222 prisoners to the United States in a deal brokered by the U.S. government.

Álvarez had refused to get on that flight. Nicaragua's government later stripped those prisoners of their citizenship.

Iranian rights martyr given EU prize

STRASBOURG, France -- Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year, sparking worldwide protests against the country's conservative Islamic theocracy, was awarded the European Union's top human-rights prize on Thursday.

The EU award, named for Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. Sakharov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died in 1989.

Other finalists this year included Vilma Núñez de Escorcia and Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez -- two emblematic figures in the fight for the defense of human rights in Nicaragua -- and a trio of women from Poland, El Salvador and the United States leading a fight for "free, safe and legal abortion."

Amini died on Sept. 16, 2022, after she was arrested for violating Iran's mandatory headscarf law. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that day will "live in infamy," adding that her "brutal murder" marked a turning point.

"It has triggered a women-led movement that is making history," she said as she announced the awarding of the prize to Amini and the Woman, Life, Freedom movement in Iran.

"The world has heard the chants of 'Women, Life, Liberty.' Three words that have become a rallying cry for all those standing up for equality, for dignity and for freedom in Iran," Metsola said.



