News in brief: Walmart to require suppliers to use app

Walmart to require

suppliers to use app

Walmart Inc. is requiring its U.S.-based suppliers to adopt new app-based software that will let them see and use more sales and inventory data.

Walmart Luminate, developed by Walmart Data Ventures and an outside marketing research firm in 2021, replaces an older app called Decision Support System. Suppliers must switch to Luminate by March 1.

A basic version is now available to Walmart's vendors as a free subscription. A paid "Charter" version offers more resources such as access to best-practices guides and a catalog of training courses.

According to the Walmart Luminate website, the software is a new suite of data products that give U.S.-based merchants and suppliers "unprecedented access to rich, aggregated customer insights that enable smarter, faster decision making."

Walmart personnel will see the same data that's available to suppliers through Luminate. Merchandising teams will use the data for assortment optimization as well as category reviews and planning. The brand, insights and shopper marketing teams will use it for category and channel strategy and marketing planning.

-- Serenah McKay

State's milk output

down by 22% in 3Q

Milk production in Arkansas continued its steep decline in the third quarter as herds continue to shrink year over year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Dairy cows in the state produced 7 million pounds of milk during the July through September quarter, a decline of 22% when compared with the third quarter of last year, and also down 22% when compared to the previous quarter. A gallon of milk weighs 8.6 pounds.

The average number of dairy cows on farms in Arkansas for the third quarter was 2,500 head, down 1,000 head from a year ago and a drop of 500 head from the previous quarter.

Nationally, dairy cows produced 56.1 billion pounds of milk for the third quarter, a drop of 0.7% from last year. The average number of cows for the July through September period was 9.38 million, down 33,000 head year over year.

-- John Magsam

Index drops by 10.77

to end day at 835.06

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 835.06, down 10.77.

"Comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that 'a few months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably' reinforced market participants fears of 'higher for longer' interest rates as stocks dropped for a third consecutive session," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of P.A.M. Transport fell 11.4%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.