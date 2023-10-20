Watson Chapel team to celebrate senior night against the Hornets

Watson Chapel will celebrate senior night tonight as the Wildcats play their final home game of the season.

Maumelle will travel south to face Watson Chapel at 7 p.m. in the only high school football game played in Jefferson County this week. Pine Bluff and White Hall are on the road.

Watson Chapel (0-7, 0-5 in 5A-Central) is wrapping up a three-game homestand before playing on the road the final two weeks of the season. The Wildcats lost 49-12 to Vilonia last week.

Maumelle (4-3, 2-3) is coming off a 26-14 win against Morrilton and will play its final regular season road game.

This will be Watson Chapel's last chance to win at home this season. This season has been tough, but the Wildcats showed some minor improvements offensively the past two games.

After scoring 15 points in their first three conference games, the Wildcats scored 25 in the previous two. Maumelle is 0-3 in road conference games this year and has allowed 41 or more points in each, though the Hornets played much better at home last week. Watson Chapel will need to keep progressing on offense if the Wildcats are to keep up with the Hornets in this game.

Last year's game between these teams needed overtime before the Hornets edged the Wildcats 39-38 in Maumelle. It was Maumelle's only conference win of the season.

The Hornets are a much-improved team this year. They have already defeated Mills University Studies and Morrilton at home, two teams which cruised past them last year.With two seemingly winnable home games after this road trip to Pine Bluff, Maumelle may still have a shot at the playoffs if the Hornets can finish the regular season on a winning streak.

For the Wildcats, this game is about playing for pride and building momentum for next season.