Woman, age 71, killed in crash

A 71-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday after a police officer noticed her swerving.

Pine Bluff police Sgt. William Roulhac was driving on I-530 on his way to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory in Little Rock about 10:30 a.m. when he noticed a Toyota Sienna swerving back and forth and coming close to hitting other vehicles, according to the Police Department. He alerted the Arkansas State Police and then pulled up alongside the vehicle where he saw that it was an older woman driving.

Fearing that the woman was having medical issues, Roulhac turned on his siren and blue lights to keep other drivers away from the woman's vehicle. He said the woman was driving 40 to 45 mph when she veered toward the Wrightsville exit. Roulhac said the woman was unable to navigate the curve and ran into a tree, ultimately killing her.

The woman was later identified as Martha Saucier. Shortly after the accident, emergency dispatch received a call from Saucier's daughter who reported her mother missing.