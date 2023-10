ARKADELPHIA 42, ASHDOWN 0

ARKADELPHIA – Cade McBride completed 10 of 13 passes for 185 yards and 4 touchdowns to push Arkadelphia (4-3, 4-0 4A-7) to an easy win.

DeAngelo Buckley, Evan Bailey, Maddox Atkins and Jay Purifoy caught touchdown passes, and K.D. Young had a scoring run for the Badgers. McBride also ran 10 times for 56 yards in the game while Kyle Reed added 82 yards and six carries as Arkadelphia won its fourth consecutive game.

Nykkison Wimberly returned a fumble for a touchdown as well for the Badgers, who forced five turnovers.