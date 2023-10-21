Arkansas Baptist State Convention to elect new president





Southern Baptists will gather in Jonesboro next week to elect new Arkansas Baptist State Convention officers and to conduct other business.

Brad Lewter, a Fort Smith pastor, will be nominated to serve as president when delegates, known as messengers, meet for the organization's 170th annual meeting. Lewter, 46, has led Grand Avenue Baptist Church for the past decade and chaired the convention's sex abuse reform task force.

As of Friday morning, no other nominees for president had surfaced.

This year's meeting is being held at Walnut Street Baptist Church.

The vote on officers takes place Wednesday, the event's second and final day.

Brady Canright, pastor of Nettleton Baptist Church in Jonesboro, said he would be nominating Lewter for the post, calling him "a really great friend, a great supporter and help for me."

"I just feel like he will serve and represent Arkansas Baptists well. He has been senior pastor. He's been a student pastor, a college pastor [and] family pastor, so he just brings a lot of experience to the table," Canright said.

In addition to loving the state convention, "he's a guy who seems to be pretty highly respected across the state, so I think he'll do a great job," Canright added.

Larry D. White, pastor of Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway and the state convention president since October 2021, said Lewter is someone who would provide steady leadership.

"He's very attuned to what's going on nationally in the Southern Baptist Convention. He's a trustee at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He's a gifted leader, a good, good, good preacher. I think he'll serve us very well."

Matt Duran, pastor at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Bryant, called Lewter "a modern statesman."

"A statesman, in essence, is someone who represents the church well, both inside the church and outside of the church. They are someone that you look to -- to steal the words of [singer-songwriter] Jimmy Buffett -- as kind of a 'navigational beacon.' They are guys that are steady. They are guys that know what needs to happen, but also know how to lead in that direction," he said.

ABSOLUTE QUALITIES

Those are qualities Lewter "absolutely" has, Duran added.

The Arkansas Baptist State Convention, which dates to 1848, is the state's largest religious body, a voluntary fellowship of 1,381 autonomous churches with 391,092 members in 2022, according to data compiled for the Southern Baptist Convention.

Last year, its churches reported average in-person attendance of 103,927, with another 32,161 attending electronically.

In recent years, there has been little contention at the annual meeting.

"There's a lot of harmony in our convention, and that's one of the best things about it," Lewter said. "We're definitely a united group of people, in my opinion."

Lewter is a graduate of Louisiana State University at Shreveport and Luther Rice Seminary near Atlanta.

Before coming to Arkansas, he served 15 years in a variety of capacities at churches in Louisiana, Missouri and Texas.

Jarrett Stephens, pastor of Champion Forest Baptist Church in Houston, has been Lewter's friend since they were in high school together in Bossier City, La.

CHANGED HIS LIFE

"I knew him before he was walking with Jesus, that's for sure," Stephens said. "When God got a hold of his heart, in college, He changed Brad's life."

Though he'd grown up Southern Baptist, Lewter acknowledges he wasn't walking the straight and narrow path when he headed to college.

"I did go to church but never really deep down inside had any desire to live out my faith," he said.

After seeing a friend embrace the gospel and be transformed, Lewter decided he wanted and needed that same type of spiritual rebirth.

"I just had kind of a crisis and ended up going to church on a Wednesday night at First Baptist Church Bossier City and made a profession of faith, and I've never looked back," he said.

"It changed the direction of my life. I mean, I was going down one path, and this totally changed it," he said.

'NEVER IN THE CARDS'

Before that salvation experience, "ministry was never in the cards," he said. "It's still a shock to people that I'm in ministry."

This year, he's celebrating 25 years in ministry.

In 2013, Lewter was serving as teaching pastor at his home church in Bossier City when he was approached by the Grand Avenue pastoral search committee.

Stephens had recommended him.

In Fort Smith, he became a senior pastor for the first time.

A decade after arriving, he's still enjoying ministry in western Arkansas.

"Grand is a healthy church," he said.

"We have no drama. We have no debt. We're not struggling financially. The core group at Grand has stayed strong, and they love us well," he said. "There's a great healthy balance of pastoral accountability with the freedom to do what needs to be done."

"It's just a special church," he said.

Grand Avenue gives heavily to Southern Baptist causes.

According to the state convention's 2022 annual report, the congregation gave $258,606 to the Cooperative Program during the most recent year. The Cooperative Program distributes funds to the International Mission Board, the North American Mission Board and other Southern Baptist entities.

The report listed Grand Avenue as having 2,193 members and average worship attendance of 733, though attendance has risen as covid recedes.

Jeff Thompson, associational missionary with the Great Commission Baptist Association of the River Valley, described Grand Avenue as a "very missions-minded" congregation, crediting it with not only planting new churches but with helping to revitalize congregations that have fallen on hard times.

"That's just a part of Brad's heartbeat -- to see healthy churches across the River Valley," he added.

Duran, the Bryant minister, said Lewter helps to train new pastors and get them established.

"He has kind of focused his attention on the underchurched areas and brought along young guys [to] disciple them, teach them how to be pastors and then unleash them," he said.

A STRONG FAMILY

Stephens, the Houston pastor, said Lewter has a strong family.

His wife, Kati Guyton Lewter, was Miss Louisiana in 2001; the couple has three children.

"She leads in worship at the church all the time," Stephens said. "She can sing the stars down."

Stephens is pleased that others have recognized his old friend's gifts for ministry.

"The cream rises to the top and Brad, he has risen up in Arkansas, and people have noticed it," he said.

Lewter isn't looking to make a name for himself, Stephens said.

"There's a lot of talk today about 'Christian celebrity' -- stuff like that. That's not Brad," he said. "What you see is what you get with Brad. He's going to preach the Bible. He's going to love his people. He's going to grow his church. He wants to reach people for Jesus. That's who Brad is."









Ministers bow their heads in prayer during the 2018 Arkansas Baptist State Convention’s Pastor’s Conference, which was held that year at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro. This year, the pastor’s conference and the state convention’s annual meeting return to Jonesboro. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Francisca Jones)





