Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas PBS chief criticized for incorrect description of Medicaid wind-down

Dust-up revolves around Medicaid by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 4:24 a.m.
Courtney Pledger, the chief executive officer of Arkansas PBS, speaks in the Governor's Conference Room of the state Capitol in Little Rock in this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)


Arkansas Sen.

Print Headline: Senator rips PBS for ‘cuts’ remarks

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT