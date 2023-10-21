Arkansas Razorbacks lose 7-3: ‘We've got a lot of decisions to make,’ Pittman says

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks capped a brutal eight-game season-opening stretch with a stinker Saturday, a woeful offensive performance amid a deflating 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on homecoming.

A Reynolds Razorback Stadium crowd listed at 71,505 witnessed the lowest-scoring conference game for the University of Arkansas since a 7-0 Southwest Conference loss to Baylor in 1966. The Razorbacks compiled 200 total yards, were largely throttled in the run game and quarterback KJ Jefferson was under siege on many of his drop backs.

The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) lost their sixth consecutive game, their fifth by one score, and fell to 1-2 on campus to go limping into their open date.

“I am very proud of our defense,” Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said on the Razorback Sports Network. “They held and held and held and held and held, and we just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”

Pittman had labeled this a must-win game for his team, a declaration that produced a win over the Bulldogs here two years ago, but which led to one of the Razorbacks’ flattest showings during his tenure Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot of decisions to make,” a clearly dejected Pittman said when asked if there were tough staff or personnel decisions ahead. “We owe it to our team. We owe it to the fans. We’ll figure that part of it out.

“Defense is improving. We have a lot of talent on offense. We ought to be playing better than what we are. That’s me.”

Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3), coming off an open date and with starting quarterback Will Rogers out with an injured shoulder, mustered just 205 total yards. But with dual-threat quarterback Mike Wright at the controls, the Bulldogs managed to scrape together a 69-yard touchdown drive midway through the first half for a 7-3 lead that held up for the next nine Arkansas possessions.

“They’re hard to come by obviously on the road, so we will take it however we can get it,” Mississippi State first-year Coach Zach Arnett said of his first league win. “Both teams fighting hard for their first conference victory and we were fortunate enough to make enough plays today and come out with a victory. Really proud of our guys.”

The Bulldogs stepped out of the SEC West cellar they had been occupying with Arkansas and Auburn and won at Arkansas for the fifth time in the past six meetings.

The Razorbacks had 103 rushing yards on 37 attempts, had a trio of three-and-outs and went 1 for 4 on fourth-down conversions.

The last of those fourth-down failures gave Mississippi State the ball at the Arkansas 20 with 2:11 remaining. When Bulldogs kicker Kyle Ferrie, a Searcy native, missed a 29-yard field-goal try wide left with 1:14 remaining, the Razorbacks had one last shot.

Jefferson completed a 19-yard throw to Andrew Armstrong to convert a fourth-and-3 play, and Arkansas drove to the Mississippi State 48 for a Hail Mary opportunity with 4 seconds remaining. Jefferson’s heave made it just short of the goal line, where Bulldogs safety Shawn Preston, who had notched an interception earlier, broke it up to end the game.

“We’re frustrated,” Arkansas safety Al Walcott said. “It’s visible. You can see it. But the thing I love about this team, we’re not going to bend. We’re still together. We’re going to hold together.”

Jefferson completed 19 of 31 passes for 97 yards, was sacked four times and harassed on many other plays and rarely had the freedom to scan his options on down-field passing plays. Jefferson’s 5.1 yards per completion were a career-low and less than half of Wright’s 10.6 yards per completion.

Arkansas’ highlights were sparse.

Walcott’s interception on the second play of the game led to the Razorbacks’ only points, a 26-yard Cam Little field goal less than three minutes into the game after Arkansas went 29 yards following the turnover. Jefferson had an open Ty Washington at the goal line on third and 4 from the 6 but threw low.

Jefferson had a few other errant throws, leading Pittman to be asked if the senior quarterback was healthy.

“From what I understand, he’s not injured at all,” he said. “He wasn’t injured during the week. … Maybe weeks of getting hit in the pocket have rattled him. I don’t know.”

Senior guard and team captain Brady Latham was asked about Jefferson dealing with a lot of pressure this season.

“Yeah, that’s extremely frustrating, especially as an offensive lineman, you want to pride yourself in protecting KJ,” Latham said. “I know it’s frustrating for KJ. He’s an extremely good player, and we need to give him time to make plays, so that’s something that we need to fix.”

The most exciting play for Arkansas fans wasn’t even a play at all.

It came when the replay booth re-spotted what had been ruled an 11-yard catch for Mississippi State’s Justin Robinson on third and 11 into a 10-yard catch early in the fourth quarter.

Mississippi State lined up to go for it on a fourth and 1 at its 40, and center Cole Smith’s snap went skittering by Wright on the grass. After a couple of players could not corral it, Walcott scooped it at the 20 and raced into the end zone, sending the home fans into a frenzy. However, motion receiver Zavion Thomas had not come set and drew an illegal motion flag, nullifying the play and the defensive score.

The Bulldogs wound up punting and holding the Hogs at bay on their final three possessions.

Arkansas had a chance to pull within a point during the third quarter before Pittman’s indecision and a clock blunder cost it a chance for a Little field goal. The Razorbacks drove from their own 11 to the Mississippi State 33 with their second possession of the second half.

Facing fourth and 2 from the Bulldogs’ 33, Pittman hesitated before sending on Little and the field-goal unit. The Razorbacks wound up drawing a delay of game penalty and Max Fletcher punted down to the Bulldogs’ 3.

“It was … right in Cam’s range,” Pittman said. “I didn’t know what to do to be perfectly honest with you. So I was probably eight seconds in on the 40-second clock. I decided to kick a field goal, and we didn’t get it off in time.”

The Arkansas defense, which had held on all five third-down attempts by Mississippi State, backed the Bulldogs into a third and 11 from their own 2 after the Fletcher punt and three offensive penalties by the Bulldogs. However, Wright passed from his own end zone and the 6-4 Robinson went over cornerback Jaylon Braxton for a 30-yard gain and a momentum-turning longest play of the game.

“That was a great catch by the receiver,” Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul said. “All props to him. Great ball by Mike Wright.”

The Razorbacks eventually held on that possession, as Robinson was flagged for an illegal blind-side block on Wright’s would-be 63-yard touchdown run.

Arkansas then notched a couple of first downs and reached Mississippi State territory after Jefferson’s 9-yard scramble on third and 8. However, he was sacked two plays later by cornerback Decamerion Richardson, then threw deep over the middle, where Preston jumped in front of Jaedon Wilson for an interception at the Bulldogs’ 31.



