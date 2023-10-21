Arkansas’ U.S. House members weigh in on speaker saga

WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., is asked about the ongoing dilemma with the House of Representatives’ vacant speaker position, the first thing he mentions is how his colleagues created the situation.

Congress’ lower chamber has been without a speaker since Oct. 3, when a group of Republicans successfully led an effort to oust California Republican Kevin McCarthy. With the House Republican Conference holding a slim majority and Democrats unwilling to come to McCarthy’s rescue, the Californian’s tenure ended after nine months.

Hill, a McCarthy ally, blamed eight House Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus for the House’s current chaotic nature.

“Mr. McCarthy was the consensus candidate to be speaker,” the Little Rock lawmaker said regarding McCarthy’s speakership nomination in January. “Which is why it is hard to identify someone who can meet all of the idiosyncrasies, voter preferences and policy desires of our diverse conference.”

The House will enter a third week sans speaker when members return to Capitol Hill on Monday. Republicans dropped Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as their choice after Jordan failed to receive enough votes over three rounds of voting.

Democrats united around Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Republicans have watched three speaker candidates struggle in pursuit of the gavel. McCarthy became speaker in January on the 15th ballot, which required negotiations with his GOP detractors — including getting six Republicans to vote “present,” allowing them to avoid supporting McCarthy while also lowering the vote threshold for McCarthy to win the position. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana withdrew his nomination on Oct. 13 over differences within the conference.

Jordan — a founding member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus — had 20 Republicans, including Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers, vote against him in the first ballot on Tuesday. The Republican opposition grew to 22 votes on Wednesday and 25 votes on Friday. Jordan later lost a Republican vote of confidence on a secret-ballot vote, and Jordan dropped out of the speaker's race.

Hill backed Jordan throughout the week. Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs also voted for Jordan on three occasions.

“He was the nominee of the Republican conference and went to the House floor for a vote,” Hill said. “I supported Kevin McCarthy, and I would have supported Steve Scalise if he had gone to the House floor for a vote.”

Crawford declined to talk while leaving the House floor on Friday. Womack was unavailable to speak to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after the vote.

“Let me be clear: Jim Jordan did not have a path to get 217 votes among his colleagues in the GOP conference,” Womack said Friday in his weekly audio commentary.

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., voted for Westerman as speaker during the second and third rounds of voting; he initially supported Jordan. Westerman said Friday that suggestions about him serving as speaker are “coming from other people.”

“There’s a lot of other people that could do the job, but I don’t think anybody can do the job without us coming together to agree on a plan,” he said. “We need a blueprint more than a builder right now.”

Activities in the full House remain at a standstill until legislators select a speaker. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is serving as speaker pro tempore, but his authority is limited to overseeing the election of a permanent leader.

Westerman emphasized the need for Republicans to unite behind a candidate to take up legislation on pressing issues. Lawmakers have less than a month to avoid a government shutdown, and any legislative action concerning Israel, Ukraine and other issues cannot reach President Joe Biden’s desk without a vote from the House.

“We’ve got to get the House back operating, whether that’s electing a speaker or giving the speaker pro tem temporary authority,” Westerman said. “We’ve got to come up with some kind of pathway to get the House back operating.”

Legislators discussed a proposal to give temporary authority to McHenry so the House can conduct official business. Hill, who serves under McHenry on the House Financial Services Committee, suggested making him the temporary speaker until Republicans can agree on a candidate.

“He’s got the right leadership skills and the right demeanor to serve as speaker,” Hill said. “I think he wants to be chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, but he’s in the job now, and I think he’s been quite effective. If it was a temporary assignment, I’m confident that he would serve.”

When House Republicans return to Capitol Hill, they will host a candidate forum for legislators interested in serving as the next speaker. Multiple members — including Michigan’s Jack Bergman, Florida’s Byron Donalds, Oklahoma’s Kevin Hern and Texas’ Pete Sessions — announced interest in the speakership in the hours after the conference dumped Jordan.

Like Westerman, Hill is not eyeing the speakership.

“I came to Congress to work on economic, financial, and foreign policy,” he said. “I’m having the opportunity to do that and represent the good people of the 2nd Congressional District. That’s where I want to keep my focus.”



