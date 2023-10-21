Attendees at Central Arkansas Pride Festival urge unity, visibility

People from all over Arkansas gathered in North Little Rock's Argenta Plaza and surrounding areas on Saturday to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Central Arkansas Pride Festival featured food trucks, drag performances, free HIV testing and more than 100 vendors and booths.

It started with a parade at noon featuring several floats and organized groups walking to show their support of queer people in Arkansas. Queer people, and representatives of groups supporting LGBTQ+ people, showed up to walk, give out candy or drive floats.

People marched and drove from Dickey-Stephens Park down Broadway and Maple Street and finished at Sixth and Magnolia streets, taking a path lined with attendees cheering and waving at the parade participants.

Maria Crone and Zoey Pierce, a mother-daughter duo, traveled to the event from Hot Springs.

“We came here last year because some of [Zoey’s] friends were in the parade, and we loved it so much that we came back,” Crone said.

Like many others, she noted that the celebration came in the wake of state laws passed earlier this year.

One law prohibits transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice, while another bars teachers from using a student's preferred name or pronoun without written parental permission.

Senate Bill 43 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, originally sought to classify drag performances as "adult-oriented" under state law. Before it was signed into law, however, the bill was amended remove any mention of drag performances. Instead, the legislation that is now Act 131 defines an "adult-oriented" performance as one "intended to appeal to the prurient interest" that includes some form of nudity or sexual activity.

Elsewhere, a federal judge in June struck down as unconstitutional a 2021 Arkansas law that bans transgender health care for minors. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has appealed the ruling.

“The policies make us sad, of course, and break our hearts, because we think all Arkansans should be loved, and they’re not being loved,” Crone said.

Hope Hawkins of Little Rock said she was seeking community in the area, and that brought her to the Pride festival.

“A great desire to stay open, be open and find a community that supports, that [brought me here],” she said, “I’m really very impressed and excited about what’s going on in Little Rock. I had no idea we had so much support.”

Hawkins said the parade “shows that there’s a lot of hope, of joy and a lot of persistence.

“It’s very important to bring about change,” Hawkins added.

Miguel Matamoros and Jeremy Bailey, both of Little Rock, were celebrating their first time at the parade.

“I think it's really important that these sort of events get public attention, because we’re just regular people like anyone else,” Bailey said. “And with everything that’s been going on lately in the Legislature in Arkansas, it’s important to keep this going and let people come out and see our community.”

Maya Gilbert and Gigi Gabriel were another mother and daughter at the festival.

Gabriel said she grew up with an uncle who was gay, and she didn’t realize that he was considered different.

“It’s not anything different than a man and a woman,” Gabriel said. “I don’t understand the concept of why there’s anything wrong with it.”

She said coming out to her mom was no big deal.

“I know that this is a unique situation,” Gabriel said. She said that growing up around LGBTQ+ people meant that it was “nothing” to her.

“It was like this really big moment [for me], and she was like, ‘What do you want for dinner?,'” Gilbert said.

She said the festival was important in a time of new legislative proposals.

“To me, it’s just changing and adding more things now that’s not necessary,” she said. “It really is a ‘mind your own business’ kind of space that needs to be said.”

“I am so happy to see [a Pride festival in Arkansas], and we’re part of it and welcoming it, but at the same time it’s still kind of, you know — in the back of your mind you’re waiting for something, and you’re expecting something negative and that’s kind of the Debbie Downer of it all,” Gabriel added.

Susan and Jessica Bachant said they drove about an hour from Quitman to attend the Pride parade and festival. Jessica Bachant said this Pride event was the only one near her of which she was aware.

“We’re from a rural area,” Susan said. “It's not as progressive.”

Part of preparing for the festival involved dressing in specific apparel.

Jessica chose a Taylor Swift shirt sporting a line from Swift's song, “You Need to Calm Down”: “Shade never made anybody less gay.”

Susan was one of several women wearing a shirt that said “Free Mom Hugs” across the front in rainbow-colored lettering.

“So often people are rejected from their families, and I think their parents really should be supportive of their children and whoever they chose to be,” Susan said. “I’m here for anybody who needs a hug and feels like their mom hasn’t been there to support them.”

Shannon Sargent, also wearing a shirt advertising “Free Mom Hugs,” said she traveled from Conway to support the gay community as well as her daughter and her friends.

She said she could not express how important Pride events are in Arkansas.

“It’s time to accept people for who they are and who they love and accept and love everybody together,” she said. “Separation doesn’t need to happen.”

She added that people “need to fight for them.”

“You don’t have to be gay, lesbian, bi, trans — whatever. You fight for them because they’re human beings,” Sargent said. “They love like we do. And it’s important to me because I don’t understand how people can not love somebody.”

Kiana Eubanks and her grandmother, Viola Russell of Little Rock, were there to support a family member participating in the parade.

Eubanks said that Pride highlighted unity in the community.

“I think it’s just good to see everyone come together and just really unite in so many different ways. I think we all come from different backgrounds of life and different walks of life, but just to see everybody together celebrating one thing is — it’s just great to see,” Eubanks said. “So we’re here to celebrate with them.”

She said the Pride celebration symbolized growth and a willingness from Arkansans to seek change.

“With a lot of the things that go on and a lot of anti-LGBTQ [legislation], it’s just good to see that there are people out here that support [queer people] and that the city of North Little Rock will do what they need to do to let us know where they stand,” Eubanks said.



