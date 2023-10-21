Benton wastes little time in rout of Searcy





BENTON -- The No. 9 Benton Panthers hardly put a foot wrong Friday night as they combined an explosive offense with a stifling defense to defeat Searcy 50-20 at Panther Stadium.

For the fifth game in a row, the starters for Benton (7-1, 7-0 6A-East) played just the first half as the Panthers held a 50-0 lead heading into the break.

""We'd like to get them a little bit more because we know we're going to play a four-quarter game at some point," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "But it's also good to get a lot of guys playing time tonight. ... [I'm] very proud of how our guys have started the game for the last five, six weeks, you know, just playing really well, executing well on offense. Defensively, they're] playing smothering football."

After forcing a Searcy (5-3, 4-3) three-and-out on its first defensive drive, Benton got right to work putting up points.

The Panthers' drive started with a 36-yard screen pass to Maddox Davis and ended with a 9-yard barreling run by University of Arkansas commit Braylen Russell to take a 7-0 lead with 10:05 left in the first quarter.

After another Searcy three-and-out, Benton went to its favorite trick play: a double-pass starting with sophomore quarterback Drew Davis hitting Maddox Davis, who passed downfield to Elias Payne for a 46-yard score, making it 13-0.

"Maddox is so versatile," Harris said. "Maddox could be our quarterback, probably. He can throw it, but he's a great receiver and you got to utilize your talents and slow defenses down just a little bit. We always try to use it to get open, separate from somebody. I think we've thrown [a double-pass] almost every game this year, so you got to prepare for all of it."

On Benton's next drive, Drew Davis hit Payne in stride for a 62-yard score to make it 20-0 with 4:51 left in the first quarter.

"Elias is a tremendous little receiver," Harris said. "He's not a real big guy, but man, he is so explosive. He catches the ball so well, really athletic. He's got that knack to make him miss and go score."

Benton's first three drives totaled eight plays for 172 yards in 2:15.

"We're a pretty good offense when we're executing and right now, we're executing really well," Harris said.

The second quarter opened with a 19-yard field goal by Benton's Garrett Honeycutt, making it the first drive the Panthers did not find the end zone.

Drew Davis found Maddox Davis twice for touchdowns in the second quarter on passes of 12 and eight yards to make it 37-0.

The defense got involved in the scoring with 1:37 left before halftime when it stripped Searcy quarterback Tyler Strickland and Nick Wright returned the ball 14 yards for a touchdown to make it 43-0.

Benton's defense created havoc in the Searcy backfield throughout the first half. The Panthers outgained the Lions 397-48 in half, holding Searcy to three first downs.

The defense created another turnover, an interception by Chris Barnard, to tack on one more score before halftime. With 1 second remaining, Russell pitched the ball to Maddox Davis, who plunged 1 yard into the end zone to make it 50-0.

"Defensive box play, we like our matchup against just about anybody," Harris said. "They're big, strong kids and cause a lot of problems for people because of a lot of the stunt game We're twisting and turning people, bringing the fourth guy from different angles. So in the box, we're tough some nights, and tonight was one of those nights.

In the second half, Strickland, Rickey Love and Curtis Goodrich all scored rushing touchdowns for the Lions to outscore Benton 20-0 after the break.

In the first half, Drew Davis completed 12 of 14 passes for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns. Payne caught 4 passes for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns. Maddox Davis caught 7 passes for 78 yards and 3 scores, throwing for another.

Before the season, Drew Davis was in a battle with senior Cline Hooten for the starting quarterback role. Hooten won the position and started the Panthers' first two games. But after the offense stalled in both first halves, Davis was called upon.

Since taking the starting role before Benton's Sept. 15 game versus Little Rock Catholic, Davis has left no doubt as to whose position it is.

"He's seeing the field so well," Harris said. "I always say he's got that little it-factor. He knows when to get the ball out, and he's got that timing that a lot of people don't have. He sees the field well. He's got guys on the outside, and you just got to get it to them. His growth has been really, really good.

"We knew he was going to push Cline. But when he got in the games on Friday nights, he shined."









Gallery: Searcy at Benton football







