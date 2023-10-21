Biden proposes Israel, Ukraine funding plan

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Friday released a sweeping set of proposals to bolster Israel and Ukraine in the midst of two wars as well as invest more in domestic defense manufacturing, humanitarian assistance and managing the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The total cost of the supplemental funding request was pegged at just over $105 billion. President Joe Biden hopes Congress will move urgently on the legislation after he made the case for deepening U.S. support for its allies during a rare Oval Office address on Thursday night.

"History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror -- when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression -- they cause more chaos and death and more destruction," Biden said. "And the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising."

The Democratic president's plan faces some immediate complications on Capitol Hill, even as most lawmakers say they want to help both countries. The House is at a standstill, unable to pass legislation, as the Republican majority struggles to choose a new speaker. The money could also get bogged down in a divided Senate where Republicans have increasingly opposed Ukraine aid and demanded adding additional border policies to the measure.

But Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, said the Senate would advance Biden's proposals as soon as possible.

"This legislation is too important to wait for the House to settle their chaos," he said. "Senate Democrats will move expeditiously on this request, and we hope that our Republican colleagues across the aisle will join us to pass this much-needed funding."

Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also expressed support, but said the Senate "must produce our own supplemental legislation that meets the demonstrated needs of our national security."

It could take several weeks to write the bill and negotiate its contents. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and the panel's top Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, announced an Oct. 31 hearing on the spending request with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters Friday that Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and Hamas' attack on Israel represent a "global inflection point."

"This budget request is critical to advancing America's national security and ensuring the safety of the American people," Sullivan said.

UKRAINE

The biggest line item in the supplemental funding request is $61.4 billion to support Ukraine. Some of that money will go to replenishing Pentagon stockpiles of weapons that have already been provided.

At least $45 billion of that would go to military needs. The United States has been sending existing stockpiles of munitions and weapons to Ukraine, and the congressional funds would allow the Biden administration to replenish those stockpiles. The United States has thus far directed more than $75 billion to Kyiv, most of which has gone for security assistance, loans for military gear, and Defense Department stocks of weapons and equipment.

If the United States withdraws support from Ukraine, "within a couple weeks, or a couple months, the Ukrainians would collapse, if the Russians could take advantage of it," said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

The request also includes $16 billion for economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Although international aid covered the country's funding gap this year, Ukraine would have to make enormous cuts to pensions, hospitals and other government programs if Western assistance fails to materialize. "This is close to being an existential question" for the country, said Simon Johnson, an economist at MIT closely tracking Kyiv's domestic finances.

Ukraine has struggled to make progress in a grueling counteroffensive, and the White House has warned that Russia could gain ground if the United States does not rush more weapons and ammunition to the conflict.

ISRAEL

Israel would receive $14.3 billion in assistance under the proposal. More than $10 billion would go to military needs, primarily air- and missile-defense support.

Biden's funding request comes after the Hamas incursion that killed more than 1,000 people.

Ariel Cohen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center and member of the Council on Foreign Relations, said Israel primarily needs the United States to provide bombs that can penetrate the reinforced concrete of Hamas structures in Gaza, as well as for possible use in Lebanon. Cohen said the other top priority for Washington is to expedite shipments of air tankers, which are crucial to extending the range of Israel's air force. The funding request will also provide money for Israel to replenish its Iron Dome air defense system.

"To let Israel down now would be sending the wrong signal to our allies," Cohen said.

While aiding both Israel and Ukraine has broad support in both chambers, some Republicans in both the House and the Senate are wary of linking funding for the two countries. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, said the president's proposal was discussed in a closed meeting of his state's Republican delegation Friday.

Williams said Biden's proposal to aid both is "a little disturbing" because "he knows he can't get it done without Israel."

The reaction is emblematic of how Biden's decision to roll together several different issues, in hopes of broadening the potential political coalition to ensure the legislation's passage, could also lead it to its derailment.

THE BORDER

The request includes more than $6 billion for "border operations," including $4.4 billion for the Department of Homeland Security and $3.1 billion for additional Border Patrol agents, asylum officers and processing personnel. The request also includes $1.4 billion to help state and local governments with shelter and services for migrants.

The request seeks $1.2 billion in additional funding to boost narcotics detection and interdiction at the border at a time when more than 110,000 Americans are dying each year from drug overdoses. Most of those deaths were caused by the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, and the additional funding would be used to hire more officers and deploy next-generation scanning equipment at U.S. border crossings, where traffickers attempt to conceal drugs using secret vehicle compartments and pedestrian couriers.

Debates over immigration will likely be the most thorny in the package as Republicans seek to bolster enforcement. Many Republicans have said they won't support the measure unless new policies are added, and it is so far unclear whether the money that Biden is requesting would be sufficient. A group of Republican senators huddled Thursday to discuss possible proposals that they would support.

"I support aid to Israel and Ukraine," Texas Sen. John Cornyn posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "But without meaningful and substantive policy changes that will address the #BidenBorderCrisis such aid is in serious jeopardy."

Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, suggested it would be hypocritical for them to oppose Biden's proposal after complaining about lax border management.

"We will not be lectured by those who refuse to act," she said. "As we've said repeatedly, Congress needs to take action to provide sufficient resources for the border."

Although there was a lull in migrant arrivals to the U.S. after the start of new asylum restrictions in May, illegal crossings topped a daily average of more than 8,000 last month.

The White House wants roughly $14 billion to, among other things, boost the number of border agents, install new inspection machines to detect fentanyl and increase staffing to process asylum cases.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican, said providing the administration with "more money to fuel its disastrous open-borders resettlement operation is insanity."

"It would worsen the border crisis, not stop it," he wrote on X.

Some Republicans made clear that there was no chance they would support the package. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton called it "dead on arrival."

COUNTERING CHINA

Biden officials also included new money to aid allies in the Indo-Pacific as the United States tries to counter China's rising influence in the region. The legislation includes $2 billion for the State Department to finance "security assistance" in the Indo-Pacific, as well as an additional $2 billion for the Treasury Department to provide an alternative financing mechanism for developing countries that may otherwise take loans from China.

"We are in what looks like an intensive and protracted global conflict," said Cohen, of the Atlantic Council. "Neglecting our allies or our industrial base is a grave national security threat to the United States."

The package also calls for Congress to approve roughly $10 billion for humanitarian needs across Israel, Ukraine and Gaza, as well as "other global needs."

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said "time is of the essence" for passing the legislation.

"We will be judged on how the United States responds to ongoing crises, whether we honor our commitments to our allies abroad, and how we care for innocent people around the world caught in the wake of devastation," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Megerian, Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press; and by Jeff Stein, Nick Miroff and Jacob Bogage of The Washington Post.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the temporary leader of the House of Representatives and the speaker pro tempore, gavels the House into session as Republicans try to elect Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a top Donald Trump ally, to be the new House speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks to media after a Senate policy luncheon, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)



President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington, about the war in Israel and Ukraine. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

