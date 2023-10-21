Blakely is parade grand marshal

Former interim Chancellor Carolyn Frazier Blakely of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will serve as the 2023 Homecoming Parade grand marshal.

The parade, which features local, in-state and out-of-state entries, will start at 9:45 a.m. today at the intersection of Main and Martin streets and proceed north on Main through downtown Pine Bluff before turning at the corner of Second Avenue.

In conjunction with the yearlong sesquicentennial celebration, this year's homecoming and parade theme is 150 Years of Excellence – Simply the Best, according to a news release.

The grand marshal honor is bestowed annually upon an individual or couple who has contributed significantly to the university through professional/volunteer efforts and demonstrated their commitment to university and community values.

Blakely has been the only female chancellor (interim or permanent) at UAPB. She retired from the university after serving for 43 years and is currently recognized as chancellor emeritus and director of protocol.

"I extend my sincere appreciation to Chancellor [Laurence] Alexander and the university for the invitation to participate in this year's homecoming parade, especially since this is the 150th year of the university's outstanding service to our community, state and nation," Blakely said in the release.

"I assure you that I am humbled and honored to have been a part of that service, for 43 years, of developing thousands of students to become productive students of their chosen societies. Thank you to my dear alma mater," Blakely said.

She earned her bachelor's degree in English from Arkansas AM&N College (now UAPB), her master's degree in English from Atlanta University, her doctorate in English from Oklahoma State University and her certification from the Educational Management Institute at Harvard University, all with honors.

Blakely retired as dean of the Carolyn F. Blakely Honors College, which she developed, and interim chair of the Department of English after serving in various other capacities, such as assistant to the chancellor, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and professor of English.

Additionally, Blakely serves or has served on countless boards, including 20 years as a board member of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield the Arkansas Community Foundation Board; the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Foundation Board; the United Way Board; the Pine Bluff Symphony Orchestra Board, the chair of the Pine Bluff Civic Center Commission; the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas Board; the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission; and the president of the Pine Bluff Rotary Club.

She is the widow of the late Neal Blakely and they are the parents of two children. Blakely is a lifetime Pearl member of Delta Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and a member of the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc.

A member of St. Paul Baptist Church, she has served as the superintendent of Sunday School, chair of the Board of Trustees and former church clerk.

The UAPB 2023 Homecoming Committee would also like to recognize and thank Charles Colen and Florence Caine as chair and co-chair for more than 20 years of service in leading the committee as they transferred their responsibilities to this year's Chair Henry Brooks IV and Co-Chair Joy Jackson.

The 2023 UAPB Homecoming Committee also included Betty Anthony, Monique Benford, Karen Blunt, Billy Bradley, Janet Broiles, George Cotton, Frank D. Dorsey, Annie Ferguson, Latasha Ferrell, Harold Fooster, John Graham, Mary Hester-Clifton, Courtney Jackson, Christian Jefferson, Kim Jones Sneed, Randy Kelley, Stephanie Pugh-Williams, Richard Redus, Chris Robinson, Cameo Stokes, Joshua Strong, Maxcie Thomas, Samuel Vance and Trenten Wills.

Parade details are on the official UAPB Homecoming Schedule of Events website at https://uapbhc.wordpress.com/.