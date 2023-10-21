The world in brief: Brazil agents accused of spyware misuse

Brazil agents accused of spyware misuse

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Police in Brazil conducted searches and made two arrests Friday in an investigation targeting members of the country's intelligence agency who were suspected of using spy technology to track cellphones without judicial authorization, the Federal Police said in a statement.

Officials at the Brazilian Intelligence Agency, which is known by its Portuguese acronym ABIN, are alleged to have used the GPS-based software during the first three years of former President Jair Bolsonaro's administration to monitor the phones of his opponents, journalists and lawmakers, Brazilian media reported.

O Globo newspaper first reported in March about the suspected illegal use of the FirstMile software developed by Israeli company Cognyte. The newspaper did not disclose the source of its information. The Federal Police declined a request for comment by The Associated Press on Friday.

Police arrested two people and carried out 25 search warrants across the states of Sao Paulo, Santa Catarina, Parana and Goias, and in the Federal District where Brazil's capital, Brasilia, is located.

The intelligence agency purchased the technology during Michel Temer's 2016-2018 presidency for $1.1 million, O Globo said in March.

Stampede at stadium in Kenya kills 6

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A stampede in Kenya during celebrations to mark an annual public holiday killed at least six people on Friday and injured 100 others, authorities said.

The stampede happened when thousands of people struggled to get inside Kericho stadium in western Kenya at dawn, police said. The stadium was the venue for this year's Mashujaa Day, which means Heroes' Day in Swahili.

Health officials said they fear the death toll could rise. A local media cameraman at the scene told The Associated Press that "it was like a scene from hell."

"People were trying to run away but because it had rained, they kept being stuck in the mud and bodies kept piling on bodies," said Festus Kirui. "Their shoes were stuck in the mud. And you can see that these people struggled a lot to try to get out."

President William Ruto, who addressed thousands of people at the stadium about four hours later, didn't mention the stampede. He instead dedicated his speech to his plans for a universal health care system.

It wasn't clear whether Ruto was aware of the stampede when he delivered his remarks.

Hurricane Norma nears Mexico resorts

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico -- Hurricane Norma weakened slightly but remained a major storm Friday as it took aim at the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula in the Pacific.

In the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Tammy had grown into a hurricane, with winds of 75 mph. Hurricane warnings were issued for the islands of Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The center said Norma had 110 mph maximum sustained winds and was located about 245 miles south of Cabo San Lucas. The Category 2 storm was moving north-northwest at 8 mph. Hotels in Los Cabos, which are largely frequented by foreign tourists, remained about three-quarters full and there has been no major move by visitors to leave, Baja California Sur's state tourism secretary, Maribel Collins, said.

Norma was expected to starting hitting Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo today, and the local port was closed to navigation as a precaution.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Tammy was 165 miles east-southeast of the Caribbean island of Martinique and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph. Tammy was expected to remain at hurricane strength as it moved toward the Leeward Islands through today.

Italian premier separating from partner

ROME -- Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni announced Friday that she is separating from her partner and the father of their young daughter after nearly a decade together.

In a statement posted on social media, Meloni said her relationship with Andrea Giambruno had ended. She said their paths had diverged "for some time." But the announcement came after Giambruno, an on-air television personality, was caught on audio seemingly making lewd remarks to colleagues.

This week marks the first anniversary of Meloni's government, Italy's first headed by a woman. Meloni, who was raised by a single mother after her father abandoned the family, and Giambruno share 7-year-old Ginevra.

Meloni had previously described Giambruno as a "fantastic" and very present father who complemented her in caring for their daughter. In her 2021 memoir "I Am Giorgia," she said Giambruno wouldn't balk if she was working and he had to step in, though she complained that he was messy.

In her statement, Meloni thanked Giambruno for their relationship and daughter and said she would defend their friendship. "And I will defend, at all costs, a 7-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine."



