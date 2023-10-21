Conway continues to roll on, throttles Central

CONWAY — The victories just keep coming for Conway and Coach Buck James.

The Wampus Cats ran out to a 35-0 halftime lead and coasted in the second half of a 55-0 victory over Little Rock Central on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium in Conway.

Donovyn Omolo completed 11 of 17 passes for 184 yards with 3 touchdowns — all in the first half for Conway (8-0, 4-0 7A-Central), which beat the Tigers for the 11th consecutive time. Omolo also had a rushing score to start the game for the Wampus Cats.

The victory was also the 60th in a row for James over in-state competition. The last time one of his teams lost to anyone from Arkansas was in 2018 when Bryant was beaten 34-28 to North Little Rock.

Cris O’Neal caught 4 passes for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns while Jackson Anderson had two catches for 70 yards and 1 touchdown for Conway, which scored 28 points during the first 12 minutes.

Omolo’s 4-yard touchdown run with 10:47 to go in the quarter gave the Wampus Cats a 7-0 lead. The senior would later find O’Neal, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the season in the game, for 4- and 27-yard touchdown passes on back-to-back possessions before dropping a 25-yard scoring pass into Anderson’s arms on the final play of the quarter.

Desmond Davidson also reached the end zone for the ninth time this season when he rumbled in for a 2-yard score with 8:34 left in the second quarter to give the Wampus Cats their 35-point cushion.

Wesley Tapp also had two second-half touchdown passes for Conway. He sophomore threw a 16-yarder to Joseph Kordsmeier with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter and hit Matthew Grimes on a slant route for a 48-yard touchdown in the fourth. Amari Davis tacked on a 3-yard scoring run in the final quarter as well.

It was the 29th consecutive loss for Central (0-8, 0-5). The last time the Tigers won a game was in 2020 when they beat Fayetteville 37-35 in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs.