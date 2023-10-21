EAST POINSETT COUNTY 54, MARIANNA 6

MARIANNA -- Jacob Gaines had three touchdowns, including an 80-yard interception return for a score with 35 seconds left in the second quarter, in a rout for East Poinsett County (7-1, 5-0 2A-2).

Gaines scored on 11- and 16-yard runs in the first quarter for the Warriors, who've won six straight games.

Dennis Gaines added 109 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 16-yard run in the third quarter.

Tyler Moore, Tyrus Reel, Dee Buchanan and Trever Smith also scored touchdowns for East Poinsett County.