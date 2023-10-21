Ellis, Razorbacks take care of business in exhibition win





FAYETTEVILLE -- Earlier this week, the University of Arkansas coaching staff showed the Razorbacks video of all the NCAA Division I men's basketball teams that lost exhibition games to Division II teams last season.

That included El Ellis and Louisville, which was beaten by Lenoir-Rhyne 57-47 in a foreshadowing of the Cardinals' 4-28 record.

Now a senior transfer guard for the Razorbacks, Ellis helped make sure there wasn't an upset repeat Friday night at Walton Arena.

Ellis had a hand in Arkansas' first 10 points -- scoring on two driving baskets and a three-pointer and assisting on senior forward Chandler Lawson's three-pointer along with having a steal -- as the No. 14 Razorbacks rolled to a 92-39 victory over the University of Texas at Tyler before an announced crowd of 7,046.

"I got off to a really good start, really just trying to play the right way, trying to take the open shots," said Ellis, who was 4 of 6 from the field. "Really just get into the lane and look for my teammates.

"When you're a giver, you always receive, so I feel like I've just got to be a giver first and I'll always receive."

Ellis finished with 9 points, 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 rebounds without a turnover.

"Man, it feels really good just to be able to have a performance like that with my teammates," Ellis said. "I lost against a D-II last year in an exhibition game, so to be able to come out on the right foot and play hard with the guys and get a really good win, it felt really good."

Arkansas outscored Texas-Tyler by 29 points in the 16 minutes when Ellis was on the court.

"El was phenomenal," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "His minutes were limited tonight just because he's going to be out there a lot for us."

Ellis averaged 17.7 points per game last season to account for 26.8% of Louisville's scoring, and his 140 assists were 108 more than any other teammate.

"I think that El is excited to play with some surrounding pieces so that he can show people his willingness to be a passer and ball distributor and play like a true point guard," Musselman said. "I think we've seen that since the day that he stepped on campus.

"Tonight he played with great pace, didn't turn it over. ... El is playing the right way -- the way we want him to play."

Arkansas sophomore forward Travon Brazile played for the first time since suffering a knee injury in the ninth game last season.

Brazile played 19 minutes off the bench and had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 1 blocked shot. His highlight play came in the second half, skying high for rebound and dunking.

"It's obviously different practicing and scrimmaging against our team, but to actually get out there and play somebody else, it felt really good," said Brazile, a preseason All-SEC first-team pick by members of the media. "The team played great. It was a good night."

Senior guard Khalif Battle, a transfer from Temple who has been dealing with a foot injury going back to the summer, played 15 minutes off the bench and led the Razorbacks with 14 points. He hit 4 of 7 shots, including 2 of 3 three-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws.

"I thought, offensively, he really played his minutes well," Musselman said. "He's got a quick release, he's got great confidence.

"You can isolate him a little bit, which we did a couple times. I mean, we have some guys that can shoot and some explosiveness and some streakiness, as well."

Jeremiah Davenport, a senior transfer guard from Cincinnati, had 13 points and hit 3 of 7 three-pointers. Sophomore guard Joseph Pinion scored 9 points and hit 3 of 7 three-pointers after going 0 of 3 in the first half.

"Davenport can get streaky hot and Pinion can get streaky hot and KB [Battle] can get streaky hot," Musselman said. "So we have some guys that we're going to have to tinker with on a nightly basis to try to see who we can get a favorable matchup to where they can get some clean looks from three -- those guys in particular."

Senior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals and junior guard Tramon Mark, a transfer from Houston, had 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Senior forward Jalen Graham didn't dress out because of back spasms, but Musselman is hopeful he'll be back for next Saturday's exhibition game against No. 3 Purdue. Arkansas shot 45.6% (31 of 68) from the field, hit 19 of 23 free throws and held Texas-Tyler to 24.5% (13 of 53), including 1 of 20 on three-pointers.

"The whole [defensive] game plan was no threes," Musselman said. "So to look at the stat sheet to see they went 1 of 20, great job. The one they hit we will look at and see why they hit it."

Brazile said he's been impressed with Ellis in practice.

"Muss says all the time he's the most improved player as far as getting the scheme down and just changing his ways," Brazile said. "Coming from Louisville to Arkansas, you're going to have to change something.

"But man, he's great for us. I've never played with a point guard that has as much experience as him, so it's great to have that experience."

Ellis said it didn't surprise him when the coaching staff showed video of Louisville's loss to Lenoir-Rhyne in preparing to play Texas-Tyler.

"Every time we have film, they just throw little Louisville clips up there all the time, so I'm used to it," Ellis said. "They know I don't mind it. I'm older.

"I know at the end of the day, I'm here. What happened at Louisville doesn't matter anymore."

University of Arkansas forward Chandler Lawson (8) and guard Tramon Mark (right) position themselves for a rebound Friday in front of Texas-Tyler forward Juan Pablo Camargo during the Razorbacks’ 92-39 exhibition victory at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)









