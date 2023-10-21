ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Kevin Kresse to headline Potluck and Poison Ivy





ART

Prints exhibition

"Harlan Bozeman: BROTHERMAN," inkjet and alternative process prints by Bozeman, faculty member in residence at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, goes on display Monday in the Focus Gallery of the Windgate Center of Art and Design at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The exhibition will be up through Nov. 24 with a reception with Bozeman, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Windgate Center. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

THEATER

UA season

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's theater department opens its 2023-24 season with "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by William Shakespeare, Nov. 3-12, at the University Theatre, 340 Garland Ave, Fayetteville.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ Feb. 23-March 3: Jen Silverman's "Witch," at the Global Campus Theater, 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville. "An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama," explains a news release, "this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to find."

◼️ March 1-10: "The Prom" (music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Beguelin and Bob Martin), at the University Theatre. Four formerly famous Broadway actors travel to a conservative town to help a lesbian student banned from taking her girlfriend to high school prom.

◼️ April 5-7: The Arkansas Moves dance concert, featuring UA dance group The Movement, at the University Theatre.

The department will also offer a Student Spotlight Series, featuring productions by incoming master of fine arts directing and acting candidates, and the ArkType New Works Festival, showcasing new works in progress by MFA playwrights.

Ticket information will be available at uarkartstickets.com. Visit fulbright.uark.edu/departments/theatre or email theatre@uark.edu.

Murry's season

Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, has unveiled its 2024 schedule, a mixture of longtime favorites and new possibilities:

◼️ Jan. 10-Feb. 3: "Everybody Loves Opal" by John Patrick. Opal Kronkie, a reclusive semi-hoarder and cat lady, through kindness foils three scoundrels seeking to make her the victim of an insurance scam.

◼️ Feb. 7-March 9: "Barefoot in the Park" by Neil Simon. A young newlywed couple who have just moved into a rickety fifth-floor Greenwich Village walk-up can handle the hole in the skylight and the indignity of dealing with the telephone repair man, but can they handle the threats to their romance from the interference of her mother and an over-friendly, oddball upstairs neighbor?

◼️ March 20-April 7: "Grumpy Old Men the Musical," music by Neil Berg, lyrics by Nick Meglin, book by Dan Remmes based on the 1993 film. Two aging neighbors who have been feuding for most of their lives find invigoration in their shared affection for their beautiful, eccentric and charming new neighbor across the street.

◼️ May 1-25: "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde. Two bachelors create alter egos, both named Ernest, while pursuing two young women who have declared they will only love men named Ernest.

◼️ May 29-June 29: "Smoke on the Mountain," written by Connie Ray, conceived by Alan Bailey, with musical arrangements by Mike Craver and Mark Hardwick. A preacher and a musical family perform traditional and bluegrass gospel songs and share stories and beliefs at a North Carolina Baptist church during the Depression.

◼️ July 10-Aug. 17: "Jersey Boys," music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice; the origin story of the Four Seasons.

◼️ Aug. 21-Sept. 14: "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling. Six women bond in a beauty parlor in a small Southern town.

◼️ Sept. 18-Oct. 12: "Alone Together" by Lawrence Roman. A 50-something couple are looking forward to being empty-nesters -- until all three of their sons move back home again.

◼️ Oct.16-Nov. 9: "Murder on the Nile," Agatha Christie's stage adaptation of her novel "Death on the Nile," in which passengers on a river cruise are either victims or suspects -- or both.

◼️ Nov. 13-Dec. 31: "White Christmas," by David Ives and Paul Blake with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin. Two veterans, still working together as a song and dance duo after they served in World War II, join the general they served under and a pair of singing sisters to save the ex-general's struggling Vermont hotel.

Ticket information is available by calling (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

ETC.

Painter and sculptor

Painter and sculptor Kevin Kresse is the "headliner" for the October Potluck and Poison Ivy, with musical guests The Salty Dogs, 6 p.m. Thursday at the Joint, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta District. Tickets, $35, includes dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org/buy-tickets.

Kresse, an Arkansas native who has worked and supported his family out of Little Rock for 25 years, has shown his work in New York, Washington, Memphis and Atlanta as well as galleries and institutions throughout Arkansas. He received the 2015 Governor's Art Award for Individual Artist. His murals are on walls in Argenta among other places, and he is currently working on an 8-foot-tall bronze statue of Johnny Cash that will become part of the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall collection.