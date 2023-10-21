Farmington City Council votes against razing clubhouse at former golf course

FILE PHOTO The owners of the former Valley View Golf Course have signed an agreement with the city of Farmington to mow their property twice a year, in May and September. The city has been dealing with tall grass on the former golf course for more than two years.

FARMINGTON -- Pleas to save the clubhouse and other buildings at the former Valley View golf course did not fall on deaf ears... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Council votes against razing golf clubhouse

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content